STOCKTON — A Lodi man has been sentenced to at least four decades in prison for a shooting that led to his victim’s death two years ago.

San Joaquin County Superior Court Judge Richard Mallett sentenced 25-year-old Alejandro Duran Mercado to 40 years to life in prison on March 20 on charges of second-degree murder and intentional discharge of a firearm resulting in great bodily injury or death.