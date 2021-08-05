Lodi Parks and Recreation Commissioner Bret Erickson said during Tuesday night’s commission meeting that the city’s parks have become more popular than ever over the last two years due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You see lots of people at the parks, and I think its going to stay that way,” Erickson said. “We’re not through COVID completely yet, people have kind of rediscovered the parks through this time, because it was the only place they could go.”
The park that has been the most popular during the pandemic, as well as during the hot summer months of 2021, she said, has been Lodi Lake.
The lake has been so popular that it has attracted a variety of uses, some of which Erickson said may not be suitable or safe, such as speedboating or jet skiing.
Erickson said she has seen a number of near accidents on the lake where speeding vehicles have almost collided with slower, manpowered boats.
“Paddling, kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding have become huge,” she said. “When was the last time we examined the use of Lodi Lake? Do we want jet skis coming into the lake? It doesn’t seem like use of lake and even the river there are made for jet skis. I don’t really see a good mix (of uses) and I see a lot of safety issues there.”
To increase safety, Erickson said she would like to have more Parks, Recreation and Cultural Service staff at the lake to monitor guests and enforce the rules, if possible.
If that was not possible, she said she wanted to put signage up around the lake urging some boaters to slow down.
Erickson expressed her concern during the commission’s discussion of what direction it would like parks and rec take in the coming year.
Commissioner Larry Long echoed Erickson’s concerns, but said controlling the waterways, including the Mokelumne River, which flows into Lodi Lake, was under the purview of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department.
Long added that violations at the lake are not limited to speeding jet skis.
“I’ve been out at Lodi Lake, and you’ve got people parked on the lawn, people taking their kayaks off, and they're not launching off the boat ramp, they’re launching off the bank,” he said. “We have signage out there for those kind of things. We’ve been concerned about the erosion out there. More and more people are swimming the banks instead of from the beach, (and) it would be nice if we could contact park rangers ourselves and either chase the folks away or correct the issue.”
Christina Jaromay, parks and rec director, said plans are underway with the city’s Public Works Department to place more signage regarding park rules around the lake.
She added that the San Joaquin County Parks Commission has asked supervisors to approve a 5 mph limit on the lake, which would last five years.
And while control of the waterways is under the county’s jurisdiction, Jaromay said there are two Lodi Police Department officers assigned to patrol city parks, and they routinely visit Lodi Lake to make sure guests are complying with rules.
“We understand we need to get out there more and do some more safety walk and talk events where the city is present,” she said. “We’re working with PD, fire, animal control, and hope to invite sheriffs there, just to share exactly what you’re talking about. Safety here, no swimming there, no glass bottles. Don’t bring your dog in the nature area. All those kind of things. And we’re looking to do that this month on a weekend.”
Along with improving safety at Lodi Lake, commissioner Aaron VanNortwick said the parks and rec department needs to re-examine its fees and charges for field rentals, as residents are now flocking to Lodi Unified School District facilities that are more affordable for teams.
“The city really competes with the school district,” VanNortwick said. “The district has used a lot of our facilities in a joint-use agreement. They now, because of bond money of their own, have been able to build their own stadiums and fields and so forth. But there are a lot of youth sports that utilize and want to utilize our facilities. I think we need to look at the competitiveness of what it costs, some of the expenses for those sort of things and what’s available, to make sure that stuff gets used to the maximum that it could be used.”
According to a PRCS rate schedule for athletics facilities, the fees for renting fields vary depending on size and use.
For example, the Grape Bowl is $95 per hour at a three-hour minimum for residents, along with a $25 an hour fee for lights and $10 an hour fee for the press box.
There are additional fees for use of city staff, set-up and take-down days and use of the ticket both, on top of application and deposit fees.
The fee to rent Chapman Field is $120 per game and $100 per practice, on top of a $10 an hour lights charge, while fees for the baseball and softball fields at Peterson Park are $10 an hour for youth teams and $20 an hour for adult teams.
Commission chair Bill Mitchell said an analysis of the parks and rec fees was last done two years ago, but was not sure it was ever presented to the Lodi City Council for review.
“The expectation by council is that the department is going to be generating a certain percent of its expenses to generate a certain percent of revenue, which seems to be much higher than the industry standard of other parks and rec departments,” Mitchell said. “There's a very high expectation that we’re going to recover a significant portion, and given that we are under-resourced and short-staffed, but then at the same time expected to recover such a huge percentage, made it very difficult.”
While Measure L, the half-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2018, was supposed to help fund the parks and rec budget, commissioners said what has been allocated to the department has not been enough to cover maintenance costs for fields.
Mitchell noted how the Friends of the Lodi Library operates its used book store at the library and does additional fundraising for the facility, and that Lodi-Adopt-A-Child has created a program through parks and rec to provide scholarships to underserved youth in the city so they can participate in sports programs.
He said such partnerships serve as an example for the parks and rec department or the commission to explore its own parks foundation to seek additional funds.
“Maybe we could explore further types of partnerships with other youth service organizations to maybe do some other kind of similar efforts to make sure that there’s the ability to more widely participate in programs,” he said.
Jaromay agreed that parks and rec fees and charges need to be revisited, adding her department is looking into grant programs that would provide underserved youngsters access to facilities and programs.
She said she would return to the commission in the coming months with a program update, as well as a discussion to revisit fees.