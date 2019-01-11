City of Lodi to roll out new website

After seven months of work, the City of Lodi’s new website is expected to go live on Jan. 17.
“It’s been on my list since I started here four years ago,” said Benjamin Buecher, Lodi’s information technology manager.
Posted: Friday, January 11, 2019 8:30 am
After seven months of work, the City of Lodi’s new website is expected to go live on Jan. 17.
“It’s been on my list since I started here four years ago,” said Benjamin Buecher, Lodi’s information technology manager.
Posted in News on Friday, January 11, 2019 8:30 am.
Subscribe to a mailing list to have daily news sent directly to your inbox.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive breaking news alerts? Sign up now!
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news headlines? Sign up now!
Sports Updates
Would you like to receive our daily sports headlines? Sign up now!
© Copyright 2019, Lodinews.com, Lodi, CA. Powered by Blox CMS from TownNews.com.