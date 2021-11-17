The San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office identified the two victims of Tuesday’s double homicide in Lodi as a teenage boy and teenage girl.
The Coroner’s Office on Wednesday said Skyler McConnell, 17, and Chimera Skaggs, 16, were both Lodi residents.
Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of two people laying near the railroad tracks north of Harney Lane at about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday. Responding officers located two stabbing victims, both of which were deceased.
Shortly after, officers received information about a possible third victim at Salas Park, where they came into contact with Randall Allenbaugh, 29, of Lodi. During the investigation, police determined that Allenbaugh was the suspect in the stabbings and he was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail where he is being held on two counts of murder.
Allenbaugh is believed to have known the victims, police said. According to Allenbaugh’s Facebook page, he is friends with McConnell.
Skaggs and McConnell were the city’s fifth and sixth homicide victims in Lodi this year.
Lodi Unified School District spokeswoman Chelsea Vongehr said McConnell was a former Lodi High School student.
According to the San Joaquin County Office of Education, Skaggs made the honor roll at St. Mary’s High School in Stockton as a freshman in the spring of the 2019-2020 school year, as well as both semesters of 2020-2021 as a sophomore.
In early June of 2020, Skaggs and a boyfriend were reported missing from Stockton by their families. Skaggs was 14 at the time, and the pair were found by June 16, according to social media posts.
Allenbaugh is being held without bail. He is expected to appear in San Joaquin County Superior Court’s Lodi branch Thursday at 12:15 p.m.
Anyone with information about Tuesday’s homicides is asked to call the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6728.