S.J. Superior Court suspends non-emergency services

San Joaquin County Superior Court officials announced on Monday the suspension of all non-emergency services, effective immediately, to curtail the spread of coronavirus.
The announcement follows emergency declarations at the federal, state and local levels in an effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In an effort to promote the health and safety of court users and employees as well as mitigate community spread of the coronavirus, the San Joaquin County Superior Court has suspended all non-emergency services effective March 17 to April 3,” court officials reported.
The court will proceed as follows:
All traffic, small claims and juvenile dependency matters and probate hearings will be rescheduled, all in-person visits related to guardianship and conservatorship cases will be suspended, and any temporary orders will be extended until the next court date. All workshops and clinics have been canceled.
Criminal proceedings
• Criminal arraignments with in-custody defendants and “time not waived” preliminary hearings and trials will be heard.
• Criminal matters with in-custody defendants where defendant’s appearance can be waived.
• Criminal matters with out-of-custody defendants will be rescheduled.
Civil
• All civil proceedings will be rescheduled.
• All unlawful detainer matters will be rescheduled.
• All civil harassments will be heard.
Family
• All domestic violence restraining orders will be heard.
• All custody hearings where ex parte orders were granted will be heard.
• All family court and mediation matters will be rescheduled.
• All clinics and workshops have been canceled.
• All other family law and family support matters will be rescheduled.
Juvenile delinquency
• Juvenile detention hearings will be heard.
• In-custody jurisdictional hearings will be heard.
• In-custody TNW dispositional hearings will be heard.
• TNW in-custody transfer hearings will be heard.
• All other hearings will be rescheduled.
The court will be available for:
• Ex-parte requests for civil harassment TROs, DVTROs, and gun violence protective orders.
• Emergency ex-parte lockout proceedings (UD).
• A family law judge will review ex-parte requests for emergency TROs and guardianship requests where a minor’s safety is at risk.
• A juvenile judge will be available for emergency orders and dependency detentions.
• A probate judge will be available to cover emergency conservatorship and other emergency orders.
• All search warrants (day and night) will be electronically submitted.
Additional changes
• Jury and prospective jurors should review the juror notice located on the court’s jury webpage at https://www.sjcourts.org/divisions/jury-service/.
According to Presiding Judge of the Superior Court Xapuri B. Villapudua, individuals with flu-like symptoms or who have traveled to China, Italy, Iran, Japan, or South Korea — countries that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued Level Two or Level Three travel health notices — in the past 14 days can request deferment of jury service by calling County Jury Room staff at 209-992-5700.
Villapudua added that pregnant women, people over the age of 61 and people that suffer from chronic conditions including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, kidney disease and weakened immune systems can also request jury service deferment. Continue to call-in and check the court’s website for reporting instructions.
Self-help center
The self-help center will be closed. Services will be available on-line and by phone at 209-992-5282.
The public is urged to monitor the San Joaquin County Superior Court website at www.sjcourts .org for updated information.