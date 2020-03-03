A man suffered major injuries when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle near Legion Park Monday afternoon.
Lodi Police Department officers responded to a collision on Hutchins Street at Legion Park at 1:53 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a blue Honda Civic across the roadway with an overturned motorcycle and debris nearby.
Lt. Eric Versteeg said the Civic was traveling northbound on Hutchins Street and pulled to the right-hand curb, then pulled in out in front of the motorcycle to make a U-turn.
The motorcycle then collided with the Civic, he said.
The rider, a 27-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Both directions of Hutchins Street were closed for more than an hour.
Police are asking witnesses to contact Officer Chris Delgado with any information at 209-642-2898, or email him at