Beginning today, Lodians are invited to learn about Greek history and mythology at Greek storytelling classes hosted by the Lodi Public Library.
Lodi resident Nick Zois will be sharing the rich history of Greece, drawing on the classic mythology of Prometheus and sharing with attendees the philosophy of Socrates and Aristotle.
The storytelling classes will be an hour and a half, with one hour devoted to mythology and a 30-minute class that focuses on learning the Greek language.
“I know there is a great interest in the history of ancient Greece and its influence on western culture,” Nick Zois said.
Zois grew up in Athens and moved to America at the age of 16. After graduating college, he worked as a civil engineer for the City of Stockton.
After retiring, Zois began working as a substitute teacher for the Lodi Unified School District and felt he had a natural affinity for teaching. He enjoyed being at the front of the room and leading students through complex math problems and inspiring class discussions regarding classic literary texts.
“After teaching I felt inspired to create a class that would be open to the community that would promote and advertise Greek culture,” he said. “The classes will also focus on the Aristotelian philosophy.”
Zois said it is important to teach people about the Greek language and etymology so they understand the logic behind the derivation of words.
People will also learn the geography of Greece to help connect the history and mythology to the country, from the Peloponnese kingdom of Mykene that led the war against Troy around 1200 B.C.
“We will also teach people about Crete, the seat of King Minos, site of the Labyrinth and the monster Minotaur, killed by the king of Athens Theseus around 900 BC. Also at the center of Greece is Athens with the Acropolis, ancient birthplace of modern democracy,” Zois said.
The Lodi Public Library storytelling classes will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday through May 26 in the library’s community room, 201 W. Locust St.
Children attending the storytelling workshop must be accompanied by an adult.
For information, visit the Lodi Public Library website at http://library. lodi.gov/.