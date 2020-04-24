Even at the best of times, the Child Abuse Prevention Council in San Joaquin County has a difficult mission: protect children from abuse and neglect, teach their families the healthy coping skills and life skills they need to give their children a good life, and help foster children.
This is not the best of times, and the CAPC needs help from the community now more than ever as they continue to reach out to families and children in need.
“We are open and still serving families,” said Shauna Buzunis-Jacobs, the council’s development director.
One way to get involved is to enter the Ducky Derby. The annual event is one of the CAPC’s major fundraisers. While it’s usually held at Weber Point on the Stockton waterfront, this year’s event is going virtual.
Community members can adopt a duck for $5 and compete to win a $2,000 prize at www.capcducks.com. The CAPC is trying to raise $20,000 through the event.
“If we don’t meet our goal on that, that’s going to affect services,” Buzunis-Jacobs said.
For community members who have found themselves temporarily laid off or with shorter hours, the Child Abuse Prevention Council has a bigger request: Consider volunteering for the CASA program.
San Joaquin County’s CASAs — court-appointed special advocates — spend two to three hours each week working with foster children. The program gives children in a tough situation an adult who is in their corner, and who they can depend on — vital for youngsters who may be going between homes and schools, visiting courtrooms, and more.
Despite the stay-at-home orders, CASA volunteers are still connecting with teens and children in the program, though through phone calls and video calls rather than in-person visits.
“The CASA program is still having regular contact with foster youths,” said Jami Alexander, the director of family services with the CAPC. “It just looks different.”
The CASAs have been a vital point of connection for foster youths who have seen yet another disruption in their lives as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools, jobs and internships, and other daily activities.
But CASA volunteers work with only about 6% of the 1,700 foster youths in San Joaquin County. This is a problem, because young people who are not in the program may be falling through the cracks during the crisis.
“Many of our foster kids are living in less than ideal circumstances,” Buzunis-Jacobs wrote in a letter to supporters earlier this month. “Some are not sure what the future holds or where he or she will be living next month or next year. Older foster youths are suffering from lost jobs or, if they were attending college, a lost school year — including no dorm living.”
While an order from Gov. Gavin Newsom means no California teens will be aging out of the foster care system until the state reopens, youths who have gone off to college may be couch surfing or living in cars after losing their jobs and student housing, Alexander said Thursday.
“Some of them we’re able to track, and some of them we aren’t because they might not be receiving CASA services,” she said.
That means they’re missing out on key help, such as the food boxes and clothing that CAPC is providing young people in the program, she said.
The obvious solution is to recruit community members who suddenly have time to help. In order to connect volunteers and young people, the council is launching CASA University, an online training program.
“It merges the national CASA curriculum and the California CASA curriculum,” Alexander said.
Other counties have already begun using the program with success, and San Joaquin will join them for the first time next month. Using Zoom, a webinar software, volunteers will attend four virtual “face-to-face” meetings. The training takes about 21 hours, and is self-paced, Alexander said.
CASAs will then be paired with a foster child to offer up mentoring and advocate for their future — though that will take place mainly over the phone for now.
Recruiting more volunteers is especially vital right now.
The county has seen a 49% drop in reports of abuse and neglect — but that’s not a good sign during the pandemic, when families are isolated and stress is high. While the county’s Human Services department is continuing to respond to calls, the CAPC worries that dangerous family situations are slipping under the radar as children are no longer seeing teachers, coaches and other mandated reporters.
“We know the abuse is still happening, and it’s probably even happening at a greater rate,” Buzunis-Jacobs said.
It’s especially scary for foster youths who might not have the social connections other abused or neglected children do.
“They don’t have a support system. They don’t have that resilience,” Buzunis-Jacobs said.
CASA volunteers can help to bridge that gap.