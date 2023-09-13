Sights, sounds, smells of the festival return

People ride carnival rides as night falls on the last day of the Lodi Grape Festival in Lodi Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014.

Lodi Grape Festival manager Mark Armstrong said the first thing guests will notice is how much money he and his staff have put into upgrading the grounds at 413 E. Lockeford St.

“We’ve redone the whole front gate when you come in,” he said. “And the aisleways all over the grounds are now paved. You’re not going to be walking on dirt or grass like you used to. There’s a new roof on the pavilion.”

