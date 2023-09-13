Lodi Grape Festival manager Mark Armstrong said the first thing guests will notice is how much money he and his staff have put into upgrading the grounds at 413 E. Lockeford St.
“We’ve redone the whole front gate when you come in,” he said. “And the aisleways all over the grounds are now paved. You’re not going to be walking on dirt or grass like you used to. There’s a new roof on the pavilion.”
The Grape Festival opens its doors at 4 p.m. Thursday, and Armstrong said he thinks this will be one of the best years when it comes to attendance.
He said advanced tickets sales seem strong, and the weather looks to be perfect for the festival’s entire four-day run.
“You can put on a great fair, but then, like last year, it will rain on you for two of the days,” he said.
According to www.accuweather.com, a private forecasting service, temperatures are going to be in the low 90s Thursday and Friday, then cool to the high 80s Saturday and Sunday.
Armstrong said festival-goers will enjoy the music lineup for this year’s event as well, which features The Plain White T’s and Sawyer Brown.
“My son works here too, and he said we needed an act that some of the younger people can enjoy,” he said. “He knew their manager, called them up, and they happened to be available. Sawyer Brown — I got an email that said they’d be in our area, so I made the call and was able to book them. It’s kind of getting known that we’re getting good entertainment each year.”
Sawyer Brown will be performing Friday night at 7:30 p.m. on the Michelob Ultra Stage, and The Plain White T’s will be performing Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.
Opening night features When Doves Cry, a Prince tribute band, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday night features Los Morros del Norte, Dueto Voces del Rancho, and Los Jefes del Valle, all at 6:30 p.m. on the Michelob Ultra Stage.
The festival’s theme this year is “Ready, Set, Grow,” and Armstrong said staff spent the last several months growing a variety of vegetation in planters that have been placed all over the grounds.
Inside the pavilion, grape murals and commodity murals will showcase the region’s agricultural history, as well as wine tasting booths.
“We’ll also have eggs in incubators, and live chickens laying eggs,” Armstrong said. “This will be a first.”
The festival will be open 4-11 p.m. on Thursday, and children 16 and younger will be admitted free all day long. Unlimited carnival ride wristbands can be purchased for $20, and are only valid for opening day.
Friday hours are noon to midnight, and everyone is admitted free until 5 p.m.
On Saturday and Sunday the festival opens at noon, and guests are encouraged to bring two cans of food to donate to the Salvation Army. Those who bring cans are admitted for just $2, but only between noon and 2 p.m.
The festival closes at midnight Saturday and 11 p.m. Sunday.
General admission when specials aren’t running is $12 for adults, $8 for children ages 6-12. Children younger than 5 are admitted free.
Entry to the carnival is $22 on Thursday, $35 the other three days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.