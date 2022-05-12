The next academic school year will be the last for the head of the Lodi Unified School District.
Dr. Cathy Nichols-Washer has been the district’s superintendent for the last 14 years, and during Tuesday’s board of education meeting, she announced she will retire next summer.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect and appreciation for our board and staff, and therefore did not want to leave amid a health pandemic that brought challenges and controversy unlike anything school districts have experienced,” she said. “It is a privilege and honor to serve in this leadership position and I am grateful to have worked with so many wonderful people who care deeply about the children in Lodi Unified.”
The upcoming year will mark Washer’s 37th in education, including two full decades as a superintendent.
According to Lodi Unified staff, she is the longest-serving superintendent among large school districts in California. When she was appointed to lead the district in 2008, she became its first female superintendent.
“With the health pandemic situation improving, I think it is a good time for a new leader to start,” Washer said. “I know our Board and employees are committed to providing outstanding service to our community and will continue to make this the priority.”
The district said that throughout Washer’s 15 years of service, she has sought to make Lodi Unified a destination that “educates students for success.”
During her tenure, the district was able to implement Measure U bond measure projects that have resulted in major facility improvements for schools; develop new career technical education courses, including a new viticulture program beginning next year; and create the Valley Robotics and Turner academies.
In addition, the district has implemented intervention and support services for students with a focus on early literacy; expand its counseling services, as well as learning opportunities at high schools, such as dual enrollment with San Joaquin Delta College, computer science, e-sports, and financial literacy;
Washer also helped create the Giving Opportunities to Kids Foundation, also known as GotKids, a nonprofit organization that benefits students in Lodi Unified, and is a founding member of Women Together International, an organization initiated in 2019 with the goal of providing networking, learning, and mentoring opportunities to women in the Central Valley.
“We have been incredibly fortunate to have Dr. Washer at the helm for almost 15 years,” board president Susan Macfarlane said. “It is uncommon for a superintendent to be this dedicated and invested long-term in a community, its students, and its staff. It will be very difficult to replace her after the next school year. She has left an indelible mark on our district and our entire Board and community are appreciative of her years of service.”
Washer began her career in the classroom as a teacher with the Manteca Unified School District, and shortly thereafter began teaching in Sacramento.
She would move on to an administrative position with Stockton Unified School District, then as director of educational services in the Patterson School District before returning to Manteca Unified as a superintendent of educational services.
She became that district’s first female superintendent in 2004.
Washer earned her bachelor’s degree from UC Davis and her teaching credential and master’s degree in educational administration from Sacramento State.
She received her doctorate degree in educational administration from University of the Pacific.
Washer is the latest superintendent to announce a departure.
In March of last year, Galt Joint Union Elementary School District superintendent announced her retirement after 15 years in the role. She was succeeded by district chief business officer Lois Yount.
In October of 2020, William Spalding left the Galt Joint Union High School District, and was replaced by director of educational operations Lisa Pettis the following spring.
