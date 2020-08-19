Grace and Mercy Charitable Foundation has seen more families coming in lately.
“All the kids have been out of school. ... Even though some schools were providing (meals), some didn’t have resources to get to them,” said Cheryl Francis, the nonprofit organization’s founder and director. “We went through a lot of snacks, water, lunch meat, peanut butter, ramen — the type of thing a mom can just grab and go.”
Francis and her staff have been giving out bags of food every day, both to parents who are out of work and those who are still lucky enough to be employed, but who aren’t able to make ends meet, she said.
Grace and Mercy has also been fielding calls from people who need help with utilities, rent or other bills, she added.
“I found out today that on Sept. 1, they are calling out for a lot of outstanding debt,” Francis said.
For people who have been out of work, especially those who have been jobless since March, that poses a problem. Even with state and federal aid, many are behind on rent or mortgage payments and not sure what to do.
“Anyone who goes this long without being paid, they are going to find themselves in a predicament,” she said.
Grace and Mercy isn’t alone in seeing a rising number of area residents in need.
From March through June, the Lodi Corps of the Salvation Army saw 738 new first-time clients, Maj. Mark Thielenhaus said.
Additionally, the organization gives out, on average, 300 boxes of food from their warehouse each week during normal times. Since the pandemic began, they’ve been giving out about 450 boxes a week, he said.
And the San Joaquin Emergency Food Bank has seen a 41% increase in monthly clients since the pandemic began, community relations manager Alesha B. Pichler said.
“A majority of our clients are seniors. A majority of our clients are single-parent households and veterans,” she said.
All three organizations are doing their best to keep up with the rising demand for their aid.
The Salvation Army is still providing nearly all of the services they had before the pandemic, Thielenhaus said — though a few of those services look different now.
For example, the Salvation Army served up 5,391 meals in July. However, before the pandemic, those meals would have been served in their dining area, as sit-down meals where shelter residents and other local people in need broke bread together.
Now, to protect the health of the shelter’s residents, they are the only ones who eat inside. Everyone else in need of a meal gets a packed to-go box, Thielenhaus said.
The food bank has continued to provide boxes of necessary supplies to families in need. While the line has gotten longer they haven’t had to turn anyone away empty-handed yet, Pichler said.
To keep staff and volunteers safe, they’ve instituted a new process for picking up supplies.
“We are doing drive-thru right now. Nobody gets out of the car,” she said.
Grace and Mercy has been working closely with San Joaquin County Public Health Services, which checks in twice a week to ensure that the nonprofit’s clients are following social distancing guidelines.
The nonprofit has not only been meeting the needs of clients, they have also been working with local groups to reach out to senior living homes, trailer parks, homeless encampments and others in need who might not be able to come to them.
“Yesterday, we were contacted by the Mexican American Lions Association,” Francis said on Tuesday. “We assisted with the COVID testing yesterday by donating 100 food boxes with non-perishable items, and 100 hygiene bags to include the essentials to the migrant workers.”
Grace and Mercy has also delivered hygiene bags with masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and other items to local homeless encampments, with help from a United Way grant and donations from the community.
When organizations contact them, Francis said, Grace and Mercy provides the supplies and food. Then the organization boxes it all up and distributes it, she said.
“So we have been able to access more people, because we just don’t have the manpower to make up that many boxes,” Francis said.
For the most part, the three organizations are hanging on, thanks to donations from local supermarkets, community members, and groups like the United Way or U.S. Department of Agriculture.
While the Salvation Army has seen a drop off in donations, some of their faithful, regular donors have continued to send checks each month.
“Those have been critical to keep us open,” Thielenhaus said.
Nearly all of the local grocery stores have been providing donations to at least one of the three groups.
“We have never received more food in our lives,” Francis said. “Today we received a pallet of rice cakes and individual bagged items, which is excellent.”
Restaurants are also passing along extra food, she said.
The USDA has been providing boxes of fresh produce to the Emergency Food Bank, and on Sept. 1 will expand those boxes to include protein and dairy items, Pichler said.
Even so, all three groups are desperately in need of donations of any kind.
After having to cancel several events — including their annual dinner and golf tournaments, and the planned return of Festa della Donna — Thielenhaus estimates that the Salvation Army has lost out on $75,000 in donations so far this year. And regular food drives at local post offices and community events have meant a loss of an estimated 10,000 pounds of food, he said.
The Emergency Food Bank can use donations of any kind, whether money, products or time, Pichler said.
“We are constantly looking for volunteers,” she said.
Even so, people should not hesitate to visit one of the three organizations if they need help, all of the organizers said. That’s what they’re there for.
The food bank is ready and able to help any county residents who come by, Pichler said.
All you need is a driver’s license or state ID with an address within San Joaquin County — there is no income requirement.
“People have that misconception of, ‘Oh, I make too much money to go to the food bank,’” she said.
Thielenhaus also urged people to come to the Salvation Army if they need to,
“If anyone needs help, even if it’s the first time and they’ve never needed help before, there is absolutely no shame,” he said.