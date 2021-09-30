STOCKTON — Just two and a half years into his tenure as president and superintendent of San Joaquin Delta College, Dr. Omid Pourzanjani has stepped down.
The Delta College Board of Trustees on Tuesday evening unanimously accepted Pourzanjani’s resignation during a special meeting. His last day will be June 30.
However, trustees also unanimously accepted a request from Pourzanjani that he be placed on a leave of absence for the remainder of his contract, which ends this June.
In a media statement released late Tuesday, Pourzanjani said resigning was a difficult decision to make, but believed it was the right one.
“Serving as superintendent and president at Delta College has been an amazing privilege for me,” he said. “Our employees’ resilience in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular, has been absolutely inspiring. From the sudden shift to online learning, to the slow and difficult climb out of the pandemic, our faculty and staff have demonstrated courage and steadfast dedication to serving our students. They are thankful, and so am I.”
The college said that because Pourzanjani’s resignation was a personnel matter, no further details would be provided.
Pourzanjani has served at various higher education institutions throughout the state for more than 37 years, as both a faculty member and an administrator.
He was hired as Delta’s 11th superintendent and president in August 2019, succeeding Dr. Kathy hart, who had served in the position since 2012.
His resignation comes just a week after he was selected to participate in the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program’ New Presidents Fellowship, which supports community college presidents in the early years of their tenure as to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success.
The 25 Fellows selected from across the country were to engage in residential and virtual learning sessions over the course of nine to develop strategies to meet student success goals later this year.
“The district thanks Dr. Pourzanjani for his service to Delta College and its students, and wishes him well in his future endeavors,” Board President Dr. Charles Jennings said, adding that the board determined the decision was in the best interest of both Pourzanjani and the college.
Dr. Lisa Aguilera Lawrenson, Delta’s assistant superintendent and vice president of Instruction, will become acting superintendent and president, effective immediately, the school said.
Lawrenson has 28 years of experience as a community college professor and administrator, as well as s social justice educator and trainer in California and Washington.
She has expertise in culturally relevant curriculum design, social justice strategic planning and mentoring, and her dissertation focused on the experiences of Hispanic students in developmental English in community colleges, the college said.
Prior to coming to Delta College last year, Lawrenson served as a tenured English professor at South Puget Sound Community College in Olympia, Wash., and was an executive administrator at American River and Consumnes River colleges in Sacramento.
In addition, she has led initiatives in basic skills and curriculum, equity, international education, strategic planning, college redesign, and governance.