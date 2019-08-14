STOCKTON — A man who refused to to comply with Post Release Community Supervision was arrested Ronnie Young shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday.
According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Young created a Facebook post stating that he was not going to go back to prison, and when officers came for him he would take out as many as he could.
He also posted photos of what appeared to be a bulletproof vest, a weapon that looked like an assault rifle and ammunition, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office, Manteca and Stockton police departments located Young at the Red Roof Inn and evacuated the building. Young spoke with hostage negotiators and eventually surrendered. No weapons were located in the room, the Sheriff’s Office said.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi High to hold Back to School Night
Lodi High School will host its Back to School Night on Aug. 22 at 6 p.m.
Parent Club will host a barbecue in the school courtyard at 5:30 p.m., with hot dogs, chips, cookie and a drink for $5.
Introductions and entertainment will begin at 6 p.m., followed by classroom visits from 7 p.m. to 8:25 p.m.
Parents can visit each class their student will be attending and classes for the evening will last 10 minutes.
Counselors will be available in their offices beginning at 7 p.m. and site administrators will be on campus during the evening. C.T.E. classes will meet in the College/Career Center.
For more information, call Lodi High School at 209-331-7695.
— Wes Bowers
Tokay High to host Back to School Night
Tokay High School will host its annual Back to School Night on Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. with a variety of informational booths to browse, plus food, and spirit items to purchase.
Parents will have the opportunity to see the school’s cheerleaders, dance class, choir and band perform followed by classroom presentations.
For more information, call Tokay High School at 209-331-7990.
— Wes Bowers