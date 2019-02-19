Stokes to join Lodi Community Hall of Fame

Although she has earned numerous awards for community service during her career volunteering with local charities, Lodian Sharon Stokes was still surprised to learn that she will be inducted into the Lodi Community Hall of Fame in March.
“It’s a huge honor,” Stokes said. “There are a lot of amazing people who are in the Hall of fame, so it’s a big honor to be included.”
A lifelong Lodian, Stokes graduated from Lodi High School in 1979 and attended Cosumnes River College in Sacramento from 1981 to 1983, graduating with an associate’s degree.
“I’m fourth-generation, so I’ve been here my whole life,” Stokes said in her home office northwest of Lodi on Monday. “In fact, my great-grandparents built this house on 1919.”
After working for the City of Lodi from 1987 to 2002, Stokes became the manager of Stokes Farms — her family’s farm with over 3,000 acres of wine grapes, cherries, hay and grain. She also works as the property manager for Stokes Investments LP, managing both commercial and residential properties
Dr. Jack Gilliland, a longtime family friend who nominated Stokes, said he has known her for 30 or 40 years and first met her through her parents, Tom and Sandy Stokes, as well as the many community organizations on which he and Stokes both serve.
“She’s very, very active in multiple organizations as far as community involvement, both in her own Thornton community and in Lodi and Stockton,” Gilliland said. “That’s why I nominated her.”
With a background in agriculture and business, Stokes has always actively supported the agriculture community in the Lodi area, Gilliland said, becoming especially involved in the 4-H program when her children were growing up.
“I know she’s also heavily involved with Hospice of San Joaquin,” Gilliland said. “Especially their Butterfly Auxiliary in Lodi.”
A charter of the Butterfly Auxiliary since 2002, Stokes has helped plan and coordinate fundraising events such as Moonlight Sip & Stroll, Lodi Chapter Spring Bouquet Luncheon, Hats, Heels & Harvest Luncheon, Kentucky Derby West.
“In our 16 years, we’ve helped raise over $5 million, so I’m pretty proud of that,” Stokes said.
Stokes also sat on the United Cerebral Palsy of San Joaquin, Calaveras and Amador Counties Board of Directors from 2011 to 2016, serving as chair of the fund developed committee.
“Fund development is kind of my specialty, you could say,” Stokes said.
A California 4-H Program leader and volunteer since 1991, Stokes has led projects at the local and county levels and served as event chair for Asparagus Festival Cooking Contest, a youth supervisor at the club, county, regional and state level, record book advisor and judge and scholarship judge.
Stokes has been an active member of Vinewood Community Church since 1998, serving on director’s guild, Coffee Fellowship & Connections Team and Stewardship & Facilities Committee. In 2008, she earned the church’s Secret Servant Award.
Even as a young child, Stokes could remember community service being a part of her parents’ lifestyle, she said, something she believes laid the groundwork for her own philanthropic career.
“It was kind of a natural progression for me,” Stokes said.
Starting her own family provided another catalyst for Stokes to enter the world of community service, she said, especially when her children started school.
“I started volunteering wherever there was a need in their activities, whether it was school or 4-H, wherever I was needed,” Stokes said.
During her time volunteering with 4-H, Stoked won the 4-H Project Excellence Award in 2002 and the Naomi Keirn Most Dedicated 4-H Leader Award in 2004, and her service with Hospice of San Joaquin earned her the Susan B. Anthony Award in 2002 and the Best Angel Award in 2009.
As excited as she was to learn she will be inducted into the Lodi Community Hall of Fame, Stokes also found it humbling, she said, and hopes that her own recognition will inspire others to become involved in community service.
“I think it’s important for people to realize that even the very small contributions you make — whether with your time or with your finances — every one of them are extremely important,” Stokes said.