STOCKTON — The San Joaquin Council of Governments this week announced it will allocate more than $16.2 million into local transportation projects, pooling money from various state and federal funding sources.
One of those local transportation projects is the Highway 99 and Turner Road interchange project, and it will receive $3.1 million in Local Partnership Program funding.
The LPP was created through State Senate Bill 1, and funds are administered by the California Transportation Commission to counties that have passed regional sales tax initiatives for transportation, such as San Joaquin County’s Measure K.
The SJCOG Board of Directors approved the spending plan at its most recent meeting.
“The resolution we approved OK’ing the plan really elevates our stake in these projects and moves the improvements closer to completion,” SJCOG Chair and Ripon City Councilman Leo Zuber said in a Thursday media statement.
“These projects improve the safety for motorists living in and driving through San Joaquin County,” he said. “It also means commerce moves more smoothly on our highways, which means economic growth in the region.”
The Highway 99 and Turner Road Interchange project would involve extending northbound Cherokee Lane past Pioneer Drive to the existing Turner Road interchange.
A roundabout would be constructed where the Turner Road off-ramp meets the frontage road alongside Highway 99, guiding northbound traffic around the existing vacant state property at the interchange and up to a Turner Road intersection.
A grape-themed monument welcoming visitors to Lodi would be constructed in the roundabout.
In addition, the existing acceleration lane onto southbound Highway 99 will be extended, giving motorists more time to increase their speed as they merge.
The total cost of the project is anticipated to be $8.1 million, with $4.13 million coming from Measure K, the county’s half-cent sales tax for transportation projects approved by voters in 1990 and renewed in 2006.
Another $1.76 million will come from SJCOG’s Highway Infrastructure Program funding.
Construction on the project could begin this summer, SJCOG said.
“We’re always looking for innovative ways to fund important projects that improve the quality of life for San Joaquin County residents,” SJCOG Executive Director Diane Nguyen said in the media statement.
“Being able to pool this much money now to prevent vital projects from stalling is a huge step forward,” she added. “This is an excellent example of the creative thinking that helps pay for important projects and puts our region in contention for even more transportation funding in the future.”
Another project that will benefit from SJCOG’s funding pool is the Highway 99 and Highway 120 Connector project in Manteca, which will receive more than $1.33 million in Highway Infrastructure Program funds and more than $3.24 million in federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act money for its first phase of construction, expected to begin in the spring.
Another $5.23 million in State Transportation Improvement Program funding will go toward phase two of the project, which should begin in 2023.
In addition to highway investments, the SJCOG funding strategy will also infuse $3.3 million for local road improvements for the county, as well as all seven of its incorporated cities.
Each jurisdiction decides where those infrastructure dollars can be spent in their community, SJCOG said.
Visit www.sjcog.org for more information.