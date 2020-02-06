Dr. Sukhmine Nedopil has joined the medical staff at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial. She is a general surgeon and provides care to patients with a range of needs, including breast cancer, colon cancer, gastrointestinal conditions, hernia and more.
Nedopil earned her medical degree from the University of California, Davis; a master’s degree in medical science from the Boston University, School of Medicine; and a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley. She completed her general surgery residency at San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp.
With the goal of pursuing a career where her work would positively impact others, initially Nedopil entered the field of medical research.
“It was while performing cancer drug research that I realized practicing medicine would allow me to directly improve the quality of individual lives,” she said.
Nedopil and her husband, who also is a physician, have one son and are expecting another. In addition to time with family and friends, she enjoys cooking, crafts and outdoors. She is fluent in English, Punjabi and German.
Nedopil is accepting patients at her office located at 999 S. Fairmont Ave., Ste. 100 in Lodi. For more information and appointments are available by calling 209-334-8510.