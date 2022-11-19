Lodi launches program to keep cars off streets on sweeping days

Four stretches of roadway in Lodi have been selected for a street sweeping pilot program aimed at discouraging residents from parking on the street on certain days.
The Lodi City Council on Wednesday night directed public works staff to install temporary signs at specific locations in town where there typically is a high volume of on-street parking.
Those locations are Pine and Street and Almond Drive between Stockton Street and Cherokee Lane, the 1700 block of South Hutchins Street just north of the Twin Arbors Athletic Club, and Winchester Drive between Wimbeldon Drive and Harney Lane.
Staff said the plan is to evaluate enforcement needs at these locations, possibly with the aid of Lodi Police Department, as well as evaluate resident compliance and street sweeper effectiveness.
The community will also be provided information regarding street sweeper daily parking requirements.
According to staff, there are 404 curb miles throughout Lodi, and the city's street sweeper averages bout 9,000 miles a year, cleaning an average of 2,000 cubic yards of debris.
The city employs just one street sweeper operator for 18 total sweeping zones, and contracts with an outside sweeper for additional services.
Residential streets are typically swept one a month, arterials are swept every Friday, and Downtown Lodi is swept once a week, typically between Monday and Wednesday, staff said.
In addition, staff said the sweeper usually operates between 4:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., finishing the bulk of work in a particular zone by 9 a.m.
Councilman Doug Kuehne asked if it was possible to conduct traffic studies to observe what times of the day the streets are lined with cars, and then determine when the best time to sweep would be.
Kuehne said the photograph of Hutchins Street that staff presented was taken in the middle of the day, when there is always a high volume of traffic.
He said he drives by the athletic club an average of four times a day, and the street is rarely packed with parked vehicles.
"I'm really hesitant to ticket somebody for parking," he said. "I think that's maybe a last step. Maybe if we put out some notifications. I'd hate to see people getting a ticket unless they're not going to move the vehicle for a while."
Councilman Shak Khan said that under the current street sweeping schedule, residents are still at home, so their vehicles will of course be parked on the curb.
He suggested moving the schedule to being in the mid-morning, when residents will be at work.
Khan also suggested partnering with code enforcement to remove abandoned vehicles from the streets in the Heritage District, where street sweepers have the most difficult time cleaning.
"I've been raising this issue in the past," he said. "People can tell when a vehicle hasn't moved in a while. They can see spider webs or there is a lot of dust. In my district, we have a lot of abandoned vehicles that have been on the street a long time."
Public Works director Charles Swimley said currently, when a street sweeper encounters an abandoned vehicle, they will record the license plate, the street it's on and it's location, then report it on the city's website.
Once reported, code enforcement of the Partners are alerted to follow up, he said.
With regard to times of operation, Swimley said there was "no good time" to require when residents should move their vehicles for the sweeper.
"We have one sweeper that covers each street one time a month," he said. "So in order for us to try and hit the sweet spots where parking is at a minimum on a certain street would require us to be moving around times in a less methodical fashion, which would reduce the efficiency of our sweeper operation."
Swimley added that staff could consider trying to target streets when parking is minimal, but 90% of the city is best covered in the early morning hours when there is minimal vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
Staff will return to the council at a future meeting with results from the pilot program.
