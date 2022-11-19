Lodi launches program to keep cars off streets on sweeping days

Pine Street between Stockton Street and Cherokee Lane, is routinely lined with cars while street sweepers are operating, city staff said.

 WES BOWERS/NEWS-SENTINEL

Four stretches of roadway in Lodi have been selected for a street sweeping pilot program aimed at discouraging residents from parking on the street on certain days.

The Lodi City Council on Wednesday night directed public works staff to install temporary signs at specific locations in town where there typically is a high volume of on-street parking.