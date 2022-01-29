ACAMPO — One of the most popular wineries in the Lodi region was denied permission to increase its number of large-scale events to more than 100, as county officials said that was a few too many.
The San Joaquin County Planning Commission unanimously voted against a proposal made by Viaggio owners Larry and Teri Lawrence during a Jan. 20 meeting that requested adding 120 large-scale accessory wine events per year to their schedule.
According to a community development staff report presented at the meeting, the 23-acre winery located at 100 E. Taddei Road, would host 10 large events a month, with as many as 218 guests in attendance.
Under the county’s existing wine ordinance, Viaggio is allowed to have 24 marketing events with a maximum attendance of 370 people, and one small-scale event per day with as many as 80 attendees.
In addition, the winery is allowed to host four wine release events per year with as many as 300 attendees at any given time, as well as participate in industry-wide events.
But county planning commissioners cited concerns from neighbors in the immediate area, and said the added events would only increase vehicle traffic and the amount of guests parking on surrounding roadways, which are very narrow.
Commission chair Randy Hamilton said it was the board’s responsibility to “look out” for the neighbors.
“I feel for the neighbors,” he said. “If we’re not careful in this county, we’re going to let wineries have weddings, fairs, anniversary parties. If they make $5,000 on one, why not $10,000 on more? That’s what’s happening now. I think this is an events center. I don’t believe its good for the county, I don’t believe its good for the wine industry.”
Steve Malcoun, an attorney with the Mayall Hurley law firm, represents the winery’s neighbor to the west, and said his clients have complained of automobiles lining East Taddei Road, as well as large-scale events there lasting well past the current 8 p.m. curfew.
Malcoun added that the Lawrences’ proposal did not fall within the Williamson Act, which enables governments to enter into contracts with landowners to restrict parcels of land to agricultural or opens space use, in return for lower property tax assessments.
The parcel housing the Viaggio tasting room is under Williamson Act contract until 2023, according to the San Joaquin Farm Bureau, and while the proposed uses may be permitted under the county’s winery ordinance, Malcoun said they do not comply with the Williamson Act.
“My client wanted me to expressly convey to this commission that he’s not a (not in my backyard supporter),” Malcoun said. “He himself has vineyards on his property, which I believe are larger than the project before you today. He’s not opposed to people operating a winery. But what we have here today is not a winery. In fact, what it’s turning into is an event center.”
John Moffatt lives directly east of the winery, moving to the area from Sacramento in recent years. He said there have been many nights and weekends where the winery’s events last into the late hours, and he is forced to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office to put an end to them because code enforcement officials only respond during the week.
He added that the Lawrences or their attorney never contacted him about the proposal, and while the planning commission recently expanded the number of events wineries are allowed to host in one year, Viaggio was the only one requesting an even larger extension.
“I’m not here because I’m anti-agriculture, and I’m not here because I’m anti-winery,” he said. “I want wineries to flourish and do well. I’m here because I’m against living next to an event center. That’s what this proposal is. I’m opposed to businesses that flaunt the rules that they’re supposed to be living by. This is a classic definition of a bad actor.”
Rod Attebery of Neumiller and Beardslee represents the Lawrences, and said his clients did in fact reach out to neighbors in the area.
Attebery said there was only one time his clients could remember having Sheriff’s Office deputies respond to an event, and by the time they were at the winery, it had already ended.
“There are lots of events happening out there, and around the Lodi appellation, on a regular basis,” he said. “And if they are ours (breaking the rules), I’d be surprised. We are happy to meet with neighbors at any give time. The Viaggio owners and operators clearly understand their obligations, they understand the neighbors are concerned. Most of neighbors have either attended an event or hosted an event, and (the Lawrences) have no intention of disrupting that neighborly relationship.”
Commissioners agreed with opponents that the proposal seemed more like an event center than a winery hosting special events.
“I've actually been to some of the events and I know they can be loud,” commissioner Donald Ruhstaller said. “I think if the applicant came back with a number of events not as large, I may be in favor of supporting it. I just cannot support something with that large number.”
The Lawrences have until Jan. 31 to appeal the commission’s decision, which would be heard by the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors at a future meeting.