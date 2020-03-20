LODI — Millsbridge Family Care in Lodi remains open with eight health care providers available for appointments for patients needing medical attention for acute needs, such as for a cold or urinary tract infection,
Millsbridge, located at 1921 W. Kettleman Lane, will treat anyone in the community as long as the patient’s insurance does not have restrictions and they have a concern that needs immediate attention but does not require emergency services. These appointments also include new measures and safeguards to keep all patients safe during the COVID-19 outbreak, including telehealth and telephonic options that allow patients to be treated over the phone.
Those who feel they may have been exposed to COVID-19 are asked to first call the office at 209-334-8540. Providers are available to do a phone consultation and determine next steps.
Appointments may be made by calling Adventist Health Lodi Millsbridge Family Care at 209-334-8540.
— News-Sentinel staff
Dignity Health offers free virtual urgent visits
STOCKTON — Dignity Health in Stockton announced the launch of a free virtual urgent care service, Virtual Care Anywhere, for anyone in the community experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of the new coronavirus. Virtual urgent care visits are being encouraged as an initial care option for anyone who would like to discuss symptoms characteristic of COVID-19 with a health care professional.
To use the service, visit www.dignityhealth.org/
virtualcareanywhere, download the Virtual Care Anywhere app in the Apple app store or Google Play store, or call 855-356-8053 and use the coupon code COVID19. The service has a fee of $35 per visit, and the fee will be waived for any patient who thinks they may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. After requesting an appointment, a virtual care provider will contact the patient once he or she is available, typically within 15-30 minutes, although high demand may result in longer wait times. The service is on demand and does not accept appointments.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Updates for Food 4 Less, Rancho San Miguel
LODI — Food 4 Less and Rancho San Miguel markets have announced that due to supply shortages, all locations may be limiting items to help provide access to all customers that are in need.
To encourage social distancing, the stores are limiting the number of shoppers following orders issued by Gov. Newsom. The locations are temporarily not permitting in-store dining, but kitchens and hot delis remain open for takeout orders.
The stores welcome seniors age 60 and older to shop from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and all other shoppers from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m..
Visit myfood4less.com and/or ranchosanmiguelmarkets.com for up to date information on store operations.
— News-Sentinel Staff
District attorney wants info on price gouging
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The San Joaquin District Attorney’s Office is asking anyone who suspects price gouging in the community to complete a complaint form at https://www.sjgov.org/da/dynamic?id=23650, and/or call the San Joaquin County District Attorney Consumer Fraud hotline at 209-953-7730.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi Council OKs move to nominate project for D.C. lobbying trip
LODI — The Lodi City Council recently approved a resolution to nominate the Highway 99/Harney Lane Interchange project for San Joaquin Council of Governments’ One Voice lobbying trip.
SJCOG is developing regional priorities in preparation for the annual One Voice lobbying trip to Washington, D.C., in May. The trip is an opportunity for all jurisdictions in the county to work cooperatively to secure federal funds.
The Lodi interchange is an outdated design with limited operating conditions, resulting in a reduced level of service condition.
Funding requests for the project were unsuccessful in previous years. The purpose of the project is to reduce congestion, improve traffic operations and accommodate anticipated travel demand due to new developments approved by the city. The general plan identifies the Harney Lane corridor as the main area of growth for the city over the next 20 years.
— Oula Miqbel
Lincoln Center to host blood drive in Stockton
STOCKTON — The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at Stockton’s Lincoln Center in front of Podesto’s Market & Deli and Starbucks on Benjamin Holt Drive, on Friday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Red Cross officials are asking participants to take precautions and to come individually and not gather in groups. Sign up online to make an appointment at redcrossblood.org (sponsor code: Lincoln Center).
— News-Sentinel Staff
Federal tax deadline extended to July 15
The federal income tax filing date has been pushed back from April 15 to July 15, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said during a White House briefing Friday morning. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.
— Oula Miqbel
Take free virtual tour of Sacramento’s Wild Past
SACRAMENTO — Originally launched in 2018, a free website and app for iOS and Android devices is available online that takes users on a journey through some of the more amazing moments in Sacramento’s history.
“Anytime Tours” feature 50-minute digital walking tours through the Historic City Cemetery and Old Sacramento highlighted by 10 stops at each location which can be explored all at once or in pieces as time allows.
At their convenience and on their timetable (from the comfort of their homes), digital tour participants can explore and experience a new side of what life was like in 19th century Sacramento with gripping true stories that follow in the footsteps of murderers, ne’er-do-wells and common residents alike.
“These fun and free digital tours are an entertaining way to rediscover a place you thought you knew,” said Delta Pick Mello, Executive Director of the Sacramento History Alliance. “Local actors take you back in time to discover how wild the 19th century really was in Sacramento. It was certainly not for the faint of heart but a persevering spirit shines through then as it does even now.”
Presented by the Center for Sacramento History and Sacramento History Museum, the tour can be accessed at anytimetours.oncell.com or
downloaded free of charge from the App Store or Google Play by searching Anytime Tours.
— News-Sentinel Staff