GALT — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating several bee hives that were taken from the 27000 block of North Lower Sacramento Road in Galt earlier this week.
The hives were last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 10, and were discovered missing at 2:30 p.m. the next day, the Sheriff’s Office said.
A total of 36 olive green-colored, double stacked, eight frame, 90 percent plastic inside, beehives were taken. They are estimated to be worth $12,240, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Don Stuhmer at 209-361-9798.
— Wes Bowers
Winery to host Women’s Heart Health celebration
LODI — Van Ruiten Winery Women's Heart Health celebration on Feb. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Van Ruiten Family Winery, 340 West Highway 12, Lodi.
February is National Women's Heart Health month and New York Life is teaming up with local businesses to support the American Heart Association and Women's Heart Health.
There will be light appetizers, beverages and special featured guest speakers.
This is a free event open to the community. Guests are encouraged to register for the event online on Eventbrite at https:// bit.ly/2HpGl8N. Additional information can be found by calling Patty Palacios 209-955- 2481, or by emailing patricia_palacios @newyorklife.com
— Oula Miqbel
Second person identified in north Stockton crash
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner on Friday identified the second person killed in a solo-vehicle collision on Eight Mile Road on Tuesday as Lorenzo Perez, 20, of Thermal.
Perez was one of two passengers in a silver Infiniti sedan that was driving erratically eastbound on Eight Mile Road from Interstate 5.
The vehicle attempted to pass traffic on the left, lost control and collided with a tree, then burst into flames, the CHP said. Two occupants in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Stockton resident and Plaza Robles High School student Veriac Hor, 17, was the other passenger killed in the crash. Hor and Perez were both pronounced dead at the scene.
— Wes Bowers
S.J. regional climate summit to be Feb. 26
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin Council of Governments will host the San Joaquin regional climate summit on Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the San Joaquin Council of Governments office, 555 E. Weber Ave., Stockton.
Attendees will hear from local, regional, and state experts about the process of adaptation planning, and discuss opportunities to create a more climate-
resilient San Joaquin County. To attend this free community event register online at https://bit.ly/ 31WrVXg.
— Oula Miqbel
Census takers to visit rural residents
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — beginning March 1 through May, the United States Census Bureau Census takers will be conducting special operations and hand-delivering paper questionnaires to many rural and remote households for an accurate and complete count.
State, local, and federal lawmakers use statistics from the once-a-decade census to determine how hundreds of billions in federal funds will be allocated every year for the next 10 years for critical public services and programs such as Water and Waste Disposal for Rural Communities, Rural Business Development Grants, and Rural Housing Preservation Grants.
Responses to the census also determines how many seats a state gets in Congress.
The Census Bureau published information explaining the importance of counting rural and remote populations, which may be helpful for residents in San Joaquin to understand for the 2020 Census.
— Oula Miqbel