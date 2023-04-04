New Lodi food truck owners focus on healthy options

A new mobile food truck in Lodi offers ‘healthier choices, including salads and sandwiches made with homemade jams, dressings and sauces.

 Courtesy photograph

Over the last several years, a variety of mobile food vendors have appeared at city events and festivals, serving everything from tacos and burritos, falafel, kettle corn, pizza, and fruit and sticky rice.

But a Lodi couple is hoping to serve up some healthier choices for local foodies.