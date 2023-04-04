New Lodi food truck owners focus on healthy options

Over the last several years, a variety of mobile food vendors have appeared at city events and festivals, serving everything from tacos and burritos, falafel, kettle corn, pizza, and fruit and sticky rice.
But a Lodi couple is hoping to serve up some healthier choices for local foodies.
Aimee and Marcus DeAnda opened The Boxcart Deli earlier this year, serving up salads and sandwiches made with the couple’s own jams, dressings, sauces and pickled vegetables made from scratch.
The couple are natives to the Central Valley, but lived in San Francisco for 14 years, where they fell in love with the city’s diverse food culture and selections.
They moved to Lodi five years ago, and brought some of that culture with them when they opened West Oak Nosh, their German-inspired beer hall in downtown.
“We started to see a need for more choices and healthier options in Lodi,” Aimee DeAnda said. “There are some great mobile vendors in town, but when we’d go out to things like festivals or wine tasting, we’d have to pack our own food because we wanted something healthier than what was offered.”
That’s when the DeAndas came up with the Boxcart Deli, which currently offers seven sandwiches including a veggie option, soppressata and a BGTA (sandwich), as well as six salads, like a Cobb — called the Cobber — beet and proscuitto and Waldorf.
Their BGTA sandwich includes bacon, arugula, tomato, avocado mash, pickled onions, chipotle aioli, and tomato pepper jam, on a ciabatta roll; while the Soppressata is made of sopressata salami, pickled asparagus spears, arugula, tomato, red onion, balsamic reduction and friggitello-cream cheese, also on a ciabatta roll.
All sandwiches are made with bread from the Acme Bread Company in San Francisco.
The Cobber salad includes chipotle chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, carrot, scallion, garlic herb croutons, buttermilk ranch, and romaine lettuce with a blue cheese crumble option; while the Beet and Prosciutto salad includes crispy prosciutto, sous vide beets, goat cheese, candied pecans, maple-dijon dressing, green apples and mixed greens.
There is also a kid’s menu that includes peanut butter and jelly or sunflower butter and jelly, and a chicken avocado and mayonnaise sandwich. All sandwiches are served with Cuties.
Drinks include soda, Liquid Death sparkling water, or Yerba Mate tea.
Aimee DeAnda said opening a mobile food deli was not the couple’s first choice.
“We were actually looking at brick and mortar, but it just didn’t pan out,” she said. “But it was sort of a blessing in disguise, because we were able to partner with Zion Lutheran Church a few days out of the week.”
The Boxcart Deli can be found at the church, located at 108 S. Ham Lane, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. But on weekends, the couple rotates between taking up digs at local breweries and wineries.
Aimee DeAnda said business at first was slow, but that wasn’t a bad thing. She said sometimes when something becomes popular too fast, you might run out of food on your first day.
The heavy rain storms that have hit Lodi over the last 12 weeks haven’t helped either, she said. But now that the weather is changing and word-of-mouth has slowly increased their customer base, the couple is ready to let Lodi know where they can be found.
“We’ve found that there aren’t many adventurous foodies in Lodi, or they are not sure about what kinds of new foods they can handle or might like,” Aimee DeAnda said. “But now that we’ve been open several weeks, many people have told us that this was the best sandwich they’ve ever had, or in a long while. It tells us that there are people out there that want it and are craving something different.”
For more information, visit www.theboxcartdeli.com.
