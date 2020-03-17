Two days after declaring a local emergency, the City of Galt announced additional measures on Monday evening in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Effective today, all City of Galt public facilities will be closed, Interim City Manager Thomas Haglund said in a press release. City staff will continue to work from the facilities and the public may call or email for services. In limited circumstances special appointments will be allowed.
Both a special and regular city council meeting will be held today, beginning at 5:45 p.m., but public participation will be limited based on social distancing guidance issued by federal authorities and the state of California. A total of 10 persons will be authorized to occupy the council chambers, including council members, staff and public. However, the meetings will be live streamed at http://pbtech.org/clients/galt/galtlive600.php.
Because of the social distancing requirements, members of the public are encouraged to watch the meeting on live stream and provide public comment and comment on agendized items by emailing pubcom@cityofgalt.org. Public comments will be read and entered into the record.
During the city closure, members of the public can contact the city at the following telephone numbers. If an in-person meeting is required, we will work with you to schedule an appointment:
• Public Works: 209-366-7260
• Community Development/Building: 209-366-7200
• Recreation: 209-366-7180
• Finance and utility billing information: 209 366-7150
• City Manager/City Clerk: 209-366-7100
• Human Resources: 209-366-7103
• Sewer and water emergencies: 209-366-7000, before 7:30 a.m. and after 5:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, all day Friday, weekends, and holidays.
• A full listing of contact numbers is available at: http://www.ci.galt.ca.us/about-galt/city-contact-information
The Galt Police Department will remain open and is located at 455 Industrial Drive, Galt.
• Dial 911 for life-threatening emergency assistance.
• Call 209-366-7000 for non-emergency police assistance.
The city has also canceled or postponed the following special events:
• Earth Day Celebration is postponed until fall
• Shred-It Event is postponed to a future date.
• Meals On Wheels: The last meals were sent out by contractor on March 16, and will be closed for a minimum of three weeks
• 11th Annual Eggstravaganza on April 4 has been canceled.
• Tequila Festival on May 30 has been canceled.
• Galt Market is closed for the month of March.
• Parks and Recreation programming is postponed through April 5.
• City park facilities are closed to group use through April 5.