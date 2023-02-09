After hearing claims from parents they were not notified about a recent Houston School meeting, the Lodi Unified School District Board of Education asked staff to gather more information from the community before a decision is made to close the campus.
The board was presented with three options regarding the Acampo school at its Tuesday night meeting, two of which included moving students to other schools next year.
A third option was to do nothing, which the board said was not feasible.
“I want lots of communication with parents, with the community and the Houston family to figure out what do they need to make this whole without keeping the school intact the way it is,” board member Susan Macfarlane, who represents the school, said.
“I think this is a time to pivot, but we need to pivot with the family and community in place,” she added. “We need to hone in on how we do it best for them.”
According to Tuesday’s presentation, enrollment at Houston has declined since 2018, when 202 students attended the Acampo site.
Staff said 149 students were enrolled in 2023, and 121 are expected to be attending in 2024.
One option presented Tuesday would be to close the seventh and eighth grade classes at Houston and move students to Millswood Middle School next fall, or to Lockeford School if requested by families.
By the fall of 2024, all Houston students would be enrolled at Victor School. Parents can request their child be enrolled at another Lodi Unified campus.
The second option is to close Houston completely next fall and move all students to Lawrence Elementary School, as well as Millswood, Victor and Lockeford, according to Tuesday’s presentation.
Currently, all classes at Houston are combination classes, and staff said the benefit of a two-year transition to Millswood and Victor is that students would not have to take those classes.
In addition, the transition would reduce the cost of $6.611.28 per student. The average cost per student districtwide is $5,907.52, according to staff.
Additional services such as intervention and support would be available for students, and students would still be attending country schools, staff said.
A community forum was held at the school on Feb. 1, in which 29 parents attended, raising concerns about transportation and safety, among other factors.
Parent Lisa Graci was one of many who said they were not made aware of the Feb. 1 meeting. She said there are Acampo families who would like to send their children to Houston, but they are being denied placement due to a lack of desks.
“I was told by the principal they don’t have a desk,” she said. “I’ve seen behind Tokay (High School). There’s desks there. Why are you denying students their home school? You’re worried about numbers.”
Crystal Flaherty said she didn’t understand why numbers are declining at the school, but chalked it up to teachers not wanting to work at a campus on the verge of closing, and parents opting for transfers so their students can attend schools in the city limits.
“I get the numbers, I get this costing money, but the reality is, in 2017-18, we had empty classrooms,” she said. “We had money going out but we didn’t have (the school) filled up. So Serna joined us, we filled up every classroom. There’s no room for us to even expand and get more students to add to our declining enrollment.”
Tokay High School teacher Jen Cassel said assurances were made to the Houston community last year that the school would not be closed, and those assurances have not been followed through.
“The assumption that anyone will do anything to save combination classes... no,” she said.
“Your priority should be that that you are accommodating these families, and you should be listening to these families, and that these families have needs that are perhaps special and that aren’t being taken into consideration.”
Upon hearing residents concerns regarding the Feb. 1 meeting, the board asked staff to re-engage the community and return to a future meeting with more options for the school.
“The board wants some more information,” president Joe Nava said.
“I want you to have more meetings, include more parents. Because if they’re bot included, they come here and tell us. We’re not aware of what you guys have done as far as the information you receive or give or (parents) request. We’re not saying we’re not going to choose any of these options, but we need more information for us to make a prudent decision.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.