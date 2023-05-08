One person is dead and three other were injured Sunday night after a drive-by shooting in Thornton Sunday night, reports state.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday night in the 8600 block of West Mokelumne Ave.
Deputies arrived on scene and found four victims, of which three were taken to area hospitals. They are expected to survive, the Sheriff's Office said.
The fourth victim succumbed to his injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.
The site was still an active crime scene at 9:30 a.m., and anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 209-468-4400. Select option 1, and reference case 23-7605 when calling,
The investigation is ongoing.
