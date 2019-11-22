LODI — The Lodi Electric Utility Wildfire Mitigation Plan was approved by the Lodi City Council during the Wednesday night City Council meeting at Carnegie Forum in Lodi.
The Wildfire Mitigation Plan was drafted by LEU staff, following the passage of Senate Bill 901, which was signed into law by former Gov. Jerry Brown.
The law required all utilities to establish wildfire mitigation plans. The plans must be filed with the California Public Utilities Commission by Jan. 1, 2020.
Since the Lodi Electric Utility did not have an existing wildfire mitigation plan, staff drafted a plan that was reviewed by an independent evaluator from Navigant Consulting Inc.
Navigant concluded their review and determined that the LEU Wildfire Mitigation Plan is both comprehensive and in compliance with SB-901.
— Oula Miqbel
Groundwater plan OK’d by Lodi Council
LODI — The Lodi City Council approved by the Eastern San Joaquin Groundwater Basin Sustainability Plan during the Nov. 20 Wednesday Night City Council meeting at Carnegie Forum, 305 West Pine Street, Lodi.
The California Legislature passed comprehensive groundwater legislation enacting the “Sustainable Groundwater Management Act” (SGMA). Former Governor Jerry Brown signed the legislation into law on Sept.16, 2014, and went into effective on Jan. 1, 2015.
SGMA requires the formation of groundwater sustainability agencies and the development and implementation of one or more GSPs for each groundwater basin categorized by the California Department of Water Resources as high- or medium-priority.
The Eastern San Joaquin Groundwater Authority is a collaboration of agencies (including Lodi) within San Joaquin County working to prepare a GSP in accordance with the SGMA legislation.
— Oula Miqbel
Salvation Army seeks volunteer bell ringers
LODI — Volunteer signups are available online for people interested in serving as bell ringers for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive fundraiser, which starts today and runs through Dec. 24.
It is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Funds go toward Salvation Army programs, upkeep of the emergency shelter and meals in the community dining room.
People who want to serve as volunteers can register online at lodi.
salvationarmy.org/ and click on the volunteer tab.
— Oula Miqbel
Volunteers sought for Galt history committee
GALT — The Galt Historic Preservation Advisory Committee is currently accepting applications for a member at large with backgrounds preferably in one of the following disciplines: architecture, urban planning, history, cultural geography, anthropology or other closely related fields.
Applications are due in the City Clerk’s Office by December 5, 2019. Appointments are a three-year term with term ending 2022.
For more information on the committee, visit www.ci.galt.ca.us/city-
commission-committees
— Oula Miqbel