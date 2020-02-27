On Monday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow announced the creation of a new cold case unit for the county. The unit will be tasked with reaching out to families and working with various police departments to solve cases that have sat dormant for years or even decades.
The News-Sentinel spoke with San Joaquin County Sheriff spokeswoman Deputy Sandra Mendez about the department’s new unit.
Here’s a lightly edited version of the interview:
Q: Did the San Joaquin Civil Grand Jury’s findings (a 2019 report found that the county has more than 500 cold cases) impact Sheriff Withrow's decision to assemble a division?
A: The Civil Grand Jury’s findings did not come until after Sheriff Withrow announced his decision to assemble a division.
Q: How much funding will the unit receive? Will the department receive resources that were not available before?
A: The Cold Case Unit is asking for funds in the new fiscal budget for 2020-21 to assist with more staffing and to explore new DNA technologies such as genealogy and ancestry. There are also grants and other funding that may be available and those avenues will be researched.
Q: San Joaquin Sheriff's Office said they would reach out to families about reopening cases. How will the county prioritize cases?
A: No case is more important than the other, so all the cases have been worked on at once. The determining factor as to what cases get closed sooner depends on what kind of work they still need to have done.
Q: Will there be a joint network between the county and local police departments to close and solve cold cases?
A: The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office started a Cold Case Task Force that involves all county law enforcement agencies. We are working with them collectively to address the county's need in bringing these cases to a resolution for the families.
Q: What advancements in technology have made solving these cases more feasible?
A: Some of the DNA advancements involve Rapid DNA testing and portable machines that our office will be purchasing. We believe this machine will assist greatly in answering DNA-related questions about both victim and suspect identities, as well as speed up the investigative process. The results from using this machine will generate leads, which will assist our detectives to resolve their cases faster in both current and cold cases. Our office will also be using other laboratories for DNA processing, as different labs use different technology than the California Department of Justice. Lastly, we are also using IBIS, which is used to match ballistics.
Q: When does San Joaquin Sheriff's Office expect to begin work on its first case?
A: We have been working on a few cases since October 2019 but our focus has been on collecting information regarding all of the cases.
Detective Sergeant Linda Jimenez devised a matrix system, which is a large spreadsheet that provides a snapshot of where each case is in the process.
This snapshot provides a path for each investigation and will help prioritize the cases in groups. Therefore, when certain cases need specific testing done, they can be sent out and in the meantime, work can be done on other cases.
There are many factors and moving parts to this matrix and timing will certainly play a role, but the ultimate goal is to keep those parts moving forward for a resolution and to keep in contact with families during the process.
Q: Is San Joaquin Sheriff's Office looking to start small with two detectives and expand the unit over time?
A: The current division consists of a sergeant, one detective and one deputy who is on “light-duty.” We have another detective position that is currently unfilled due to low staffing levels.
We hope that with the upcoming budget, we can get a clerical position and part-time or retired deputy position approved as well. For the time being though, we are trying to utilize the staff we have until staffing levels stabilize.
Q: The current division consists of two detectives. Is that enough people to take on potentially 200 cold cases?
A: As far as experience, Detective Sergeant Linda Jimenez has been with our department for almost 21 years. She started out in our Technical Services Division, processing crime scenes before becoming a deputy. She then worked patrol for both the county and for Lathrop Services before becoming a detective. She has worked in investigations for 10 years, which spans most crimes from the property, to some gangs and narcotics, to child abuse and sexual assault and homicide.
Prior to becoming a sergeant, she was also a field training officer for new deputies. Jimenez has a vast amount of experience and determination to handle the Cold Case Unit.
Detective Irene Shelvay has been with the department for almost five years. She worked two years on patrol and the last three have been in Investigations, handling child abuse and sexual assault investigations. During that time, she quickly became a human trafficking expert for our office. Together, they work as a team for a common goal of bringing these cases to a resolution for the families.