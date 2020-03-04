LODI — The Dutch Bros Coffee community hosted a Dutch Luv Day fundraiser on Feb. 14, for local nonprofits fighting hunger and received $483,346 from its coffee locations combined.
Dutch Luv Day began as a canned food drive in 2007 and has grown to an annual one-day fundraising event. Harnessing the impact of more than 380 locations in seven states, every dollar raised went to an organization addressing a community’s specific needs.
The Lodi Dutch Bros Coffee shop at 2602 W. Kettleman Lane donated $1 from each drink sold to raise funds for the Village Adult Developmental & Community Center and the Lodi Community Center to provide meals and end food insecurity locally.
Since 2007, Dutch Bros has raised more than $1.5 million to support those experiencing food insecurity. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.
To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com.
— Oula Miqbel
Changing Faces to put on fundraiser show
LODI — Changing Faces Theater Company will welcome Lodi audiences to its first production at the company’s new black box theater space.
“In Lieu of Flowers, Send Wine” by Jacob Inman is a murder mystery play about a famous Lodi winemaker who has been found dead. The circumstances are suspicious. Could one of his own family members be responsible for his death?
The performance will also be a fundraiser, with hors d’oeuvres by Zin Bistro and wine from Michael-David Winery for patrons 21 and older or soda. Enjoy coffee and sweets with the cast after the performance.
The play is not recommended for children, due to strong language and content.
Space is limited, with only 60 seats available. Tickets are $50 and available at www.eventbrite .com.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 28 at the theater, 720 W. Lodi Ave., Lodi.
For more information, call Mike Bartram at 209-747-8043 or email mbartram.cftc@comcast.net.
— K. Cathey
Computer classes offered at Lodi library
The Lodi Public Library is offering the following classes at the Computer Learning Center, 201 W. Locust St. Unless otherwise stated, each daily class session is about three hours.
To register for a class or for more information, email Lodi.Library.CLC @gmail.com, call 209-333-5554, or visit the library.
• Computer Basics
Today at 9 a.m.
• Internet Essentials
Thursday at 9 a.m.
• Introduction to PowerPoint
Saturday at 10 a.m.
• MicroSoft Word
March 10-11 and march 17-18 at 3 p.m.
— Wes Bowers
Tickets on sale for Feast at the Fox
STOCKTON — Hosted by Visit Stockton, Feast at the Fox guests will dine at farm tables on Main Street under the neon glow of the Bob Hope Theatre, once known as the Fox California Theater.
The evening features live music, lounge areas, photo moments, hosted wine and beer throughout the evening and a five-course meal. The dishes are created with ingredients produced in San Joaquin County or within 30 minutes of Stockton.
Tickets are now on sale for $350 per couple. This fundraiser for the San Joaquin Delta College Culinary Arts Program is in partnership with the City of Stockton, and seating is limited.
For more information, call 209-851-3096 or visit www.feastatthefox.com.
— K. Cathey
Hospice announces new board member
MODESTO — Community Hospice is pleased to announce a new board member joining the Community Hospice Board of Directors, Eugene Patrizio.
Patrizio brings to Community Hospice years of healthcare organizational leadership experience. He is the chief executive officer for Sutter’s Memorial Medical Center in Modesto. He has more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry with an extensive background in civil law, strategic planning, operations, and financial oversight.
The Community Hospice Board of Directors is composed of community volunteers who provide strategic oversight and governance to the organization’s mission to provide compassionate care, education, and support to terminally ill patients and their families, regardless of ability to pay.
Community Hospice is the oldest and largest nonprofit hospice provider serving the Central Valley since 1979.
— Oula Miqbel