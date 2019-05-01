The Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department came before the City Council during Tuesday’s shirtsleeve session looking for financial direction in relation to the annual Fourth of July celebration at Lodi Lake.
The city rents fencing to erect around the perimeter of the park for the event, and the cost of the fencing was $3,900 in 2018. However, when city staff received fencing bids for the 2019 event the lowest bid came in at $10,335.84, with some reaching upwards of $20,000.
That prompted the city to seek guidance from the City Council on how to proceed.
“We were not recommending an end to the show, we were looking for guidance on where the funding would come from,” Lodi’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Jeff Hood said during Tuesday’s meeting.
With the increased fencing costs, the total cost of putting on the event is now projected at $53,900.
“Do we have any relief from Measure L funds to use for this, that we can backfill at a later date and as revenue comes in,” asked Councilman Bob Johnson.
City Manager Steve Schwabauer said that using Measure L funds would be a possibility.
Johnson also posed the idea that the city could solicit donations from local service clubs and developers that benefit from city services.
When the Lodi-Tokay Rotary Club took over the Fourth of July Celebration in 1994, they started fencing off the park perimeter and also charged residents for admission until 2006.
When the city took over the celebration again in 2007, they opted to use the fence to deter illegal behavior and have a more systematic way of checking individuals that entered the park.
Lodi Police Capt. David Griffin believes that the fencing has led to a decrease in violence and destruction to the park because the fence created designated entry points, which made it easier for officers to check people entering the park.
Removing the fence makes it difficult to monitor the crowd and prohibit items that are not allowed in the parks such as gas grills, glass bottles, and alcohol, according to Griffin.
“It also allows us to check for weapons and make sure people are not wearing gang colors, especially in this day and age where people are looking to hurt other people, it’s a way for us to ensure the safety of people at this event,” Griffin said.
Councilwoman JoAnne Mounce agreed with Griffin and expressed the need to have fencing to ensure public safety by vetting people entering the park.
“We have had constant fights and drunk people and a friend of mine got shot one year,” Mounce said.
Mounce also expressed that the city use Measure L funding for the fencing rather than reaching out to local groups to offset the cost.