STOCKTON — While all seven incorporated cities in San Joaquin County have formed homeless task forces and are evaluating solutions to their individual homeless challenges, only the City of Lodi has made its efforts readily and easily accessible, according to the county’s top investigative body.
The San Joaquin County Civil Grand Jury released its report on homelessness Wednesday, and said Lodi is the only city that has published its accomplishments “in plain language” on its website.
In addition, only Lodi and Stockton have adopted the San Joaquin Continuum of Care as the primary organization through which the county and cities collaborate to develop solutions to homelessness.
The Grand Jury is comprised of 19 residents who investigate the functions and operations of governmental bodies, agencies and public officials within the county, along with formal complaints from the public.
In its report, the Grand Jury recommended that the other six cities in the county — Stockton, Tracy, Lathrop, Manteca, Escalon and Ripon — post plain-language information on their respective websites by Dec. 30, outlining the actions each agency has taken to address homelessness.
The latter five cities are encouraged to adopt the Continuum of Care by Dec. 30 as well.
Lodi Mayor Doug Kuehne said the Grand Jury found the city was a model for cities to follow when addressing homelessness. Lodi was, in fact, a model for California and other states, he said.
“The Grand Jury has got it right,” Kuehne said. “We’ve stayed on top of it, and we want to provide wraparound services to the homeless we’re trying to help. That means mental health resources, help with paying fines or bills, obtaining driver’s licenses and job skills. We’re already doing a lot, but we do still have a long way to go.”
In its report, the Grand Jury said Lodi has long been a local leader in addressing homelessness, beginning in the fall of 2014.
That year, the Lodi Police Department, Salvation Army, and Lodi Community Foundation began initial discussions about how noon-time meals offered to the homeless in Lawrence Park were having a negative impact on public health and safety, the report states.
The discussion led to the formation of the Lodi Committee on Homelessness, which Kuehne said was the brainchild of Jon Ledbetter.
Kuehne joined Ledbetter in finding a solution to Lodi’s homeless situation, and traveled across the country to look at what major cities like New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Salt Lake City were doing to address their own problems.
While each city had good programs, Kuehne said, they weren’t the kinds of solutions that would be good for Lodi.
As an example, Salt Lake City’s homeless shelter had been touted as a “panacea,” Kuehne said. However, officials there admitted to him that the shelter only housed and fed individuals. Transitional programs such as drug rehabilitation and temporary housing weren’t provided.
“When people say the council doesn’t know what it’s doing, that’s not true at all,” he said. “It’s been a long journey for me, an arduous journey, but it’s a process worth taking. I’ve been around the country and I’m trying to bring back what works best for Lodi.”
Wednesday’s Grand Jury report highlighted Lodi’s efforts to fund various nonprofit groups in recent years, including the Salvation Army Emergency Shelter, Hope Harbor Family Homeless Shelter and Lodi House.
The report also noted that the city added one full-time and one part-time transient liaison officer to help the homeless; created transient outreach teams to focus on quality-of-life issues; assisted the Committee on Homelessness in funding two work training programs to train homeless youths for trade careers; and helped lead efforts to improve the accuracy of the Point in Time Count in 2019, among other efforts.
Also highlighted was the city’s plan to fund six small homes that would provide transitional and permanent housing for homeless individuals through the Homeless Emergency Assistance Program.
A potential site has been located for the “tiny homes” on Chapman Field near the Lodi Armory, Kuehne said. While the idea to use the field has been met with heated opposition from neighbors and youth sports advocates, Kuehne said the field is under-used, and is already used by many of the city’s homeless population as a gathering area.
Rumors have circulated in recent years that homeless individuals are being brought to the city by the busload, which are completely fabricated, Kuehne said.
“When people say, ‘If you build it, (the homeless) will come,’ that is an inaccurate statement,” Kuehne said. “Through the Point in Time Count we do every year, we’ve found that most of our homeless are from Lodi or have family in Lodi. Not all of them, but most. So we can squelch rumors that they are being bused in.”
Lodi had 139 unhoused residents during the 2019 Point in Time Count.
A complete list of the Lodi’s accomplishments regarding homelessness can be found online at www.lodi.gov/942/What-Lodi-Has-Done.
To view the complete Grand Jury report, visit www.tinyurl.com/GrandJuryLodi.