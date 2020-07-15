Akiaya Kelly, 8, made some dance moves as she stood in the cascading water of the water feature, posing for a photo. Cousins Trevin Cook, 5, and Zaden Mitchell, 9, both of Galt, swam underwater from one end of the pool to another, before breaking the surface into the hot sun Saturday.
The Gora Aquatic Center in Galt has reopened, giving children and adults an opportunity to cool off as summer temperatures hit triple digits over the weekend. It has been able to reopen thanks to modifications to the park and updated safety policies during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The slide is closed, and the gate to enter has been turned into a one-way entryway, with another gate to exit. The showers have been modified to allow for social distancing. The drinking fountain is closed. There are no in-and-out privileges.
Before entering, patrons have to sign a waiver. Guests are asked to bring their own pool noodles, as no equipment is handed out by the pool staff. No outside food or drink is allowed, aside from water bottles. No parties or gatherings are allowed, either.
A daily checklist for staff, posted in multiple spots throughout the park, reminds staff of the new routine. Tasks include encouraging patrons who are not swimming to wear their masks, making sure there is enough hand sanitizer and other supplies, checking the no-touch trash cans, and regularly cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces like door handles.
One staff member has been assigned to clean their entire shift, making loops from entrance to exit throughout the day, then starting over.
All staff, including the lifeguards keeping a watchful eye over their splashing guests, wear masks. There are alligator markings on the ground to help ensure proper social distancing.
Normally, the maximum capacity of the park would be 500 people; to encourage social distancing, it’s currently 273.
Only eight people are allowed in the lap pool at a time, divided up in time slots of 45 minutes, to give everyone a chance to exercise.
Armando Solis, the City of Galt’s parks and recreation director, said the department’s plan for reopening of the park was vetted and approved by the Sacramento County Health Department.
Cheleen Cook of Galt, who was visiting the pool with son Trevin Cook, 5, and his cousin Zaden Mitchell, 9, thought the new restrictions were reasonable. She had observed staff members keeping everything sanitized, she added.
“I am happy and grateful,” she said, as the boys happily swam in the reopened pool. “It gives the kids something to do. They have been waiting for the countdown to reopen.”