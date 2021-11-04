Lodi Parks and Rec Commission disappointed in Measure L allocation

When Lodi voters first approved Measure L in 2018, the half-cent sales tax was expected to generate $5.4 million on an annual basis.
More than $1.45 million was generated in fiscal year 2018-2019, and by 2020-2021, more than $8.45 million has been generated, according to City of Lodi staff.
Of that new revenue, 9% has been allocated to the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services.
During a Tuesday night Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, members were disappointed that 9% allocation hasn’t been enough to cover some $4.7 million in urgent repairs and $4.2 million in playground replacements needed in the parks and rec department.
In all, there is $22.3 million in unfunded parks projects waiting for funding, which includes system-wide repair and maintenance and meeting Americans With Disabilities Act requirements, among other needs.
Commissioner Aaron VanNortwick said the 9% Measure L allocation — which is projected to be $724,370 in fiscal year 2021-2022 — was great, but he wants to know if city leaders have discussed the possibility of a larger allocation due to the parks department’s needs for costs and capital improvement projects.
“I reluctantly voted for Measure L, and I say that because I also helped promote it and (voted for it). I was worried the funds weren’t going to come to what we wanted it to be,” he said. “Is this number looked upon by the city manager as, ‘it needs to be increased and parks need to get more of a share from this?’”
Deputy City Manager Andrew Keys said there has been no discussion among staff to increase the percentage of Measure L funds for any of the departments that benefit from the revenue.
Keys said Measure L was approved to maintain services, as well as enhance services. Prior to Measure L, maintaining services in the face of “significant financial challenges” would come first on the city’s list of priorities, while enhanced services were made possible when revenue was available.
With the approval of Measure L, he said, the city has been able to keep 29.3 positions in the police and fire departments filled. Without Measure L, the city would be making cuts in almost every department, he said.
“So 9% of Measure L dollars are going directly to parks, but the reality is if we didn’t have Measure L, those 29 positions that cost $4 million, we would have to find funding for them somewhere else,” he said. “Or we’d be cutting the police and fire departments, which in all likelihood would not fall solely on those departments. It would fall in other departments.”
In fiscal year 2020-2021, parks and rec received $156,823 in Measure L funds, and the remainder of the $8.45 million was allocated to the fire and police departments, Keys said.
Commissioner Mike Carouba said he would like a budget request from parks and rec in an amount equal to what the department thinks it needs.
As an example, he said parks and rec director Christina Jaromay should ask for $5 million, and when the city manager’s office balances the budget and allocated $4 million to the department, the public would know why Lodi’s parks do not look like those in nearby communities.
“This is a department that gets the least attention,” Carouba said. “And the reason why is because parents who have kids are either too tired to come here and yell and scream, and the older folks who enjoy the parks, like (Tree Lodi) here tonight, they’re really good at planting trees but they’re not good at yelling and screaming. We’ve just been complacent. I am no longer going to be on this committee and allow the children to of this town operate in a system that sucks versus what they could be.”
Commissioner Bret Erickson said any Lodi resident with a child younger than 18 that has been to any playground in the city can see the need for additional funding.
Playgrounds in Lodi are falling apart, she said, noting the structures at Lodi Lake and Hale Park are missing slides, while some of the city’s oldest parks like English Oaks, don’t even have playground equipment.
Erickson said she wished there was as much community involvement in the development and maintenance of city parks as there was with the access center that was approved this year.
“The kids of Lodi deserve so much better,” she said. “And it is really hard for a parent from one of these older neighborhoods in Lodi to go and take their kids to Rose Gate or Bob Johnson and wonder why the parks in my neighborhood don’t get any attention to make them at least comparable to these new neighborhoods where people are flocking in, and they’re getting new parks, and parks and recreation cant even take care of them in 10 years.”
Jaromay told the commission that her department is not the same as it was several years ago, and said she was not afraid to share the department’s needs with the commission, city staff or the community.
She said she will be making those needs known to the public in the coming weeks.
“We’re going to be talking about playgrounds, we’re going to be zeroing in on our deferred maintenance versus what (capital improvement projects list) shows,” she said. “We’re looking at staffing levels. We’re looking at state budgeting efforts. We’re looking at all kinds of different ways of sharing our story, and in the next few months present at a shirtsleeve session.”