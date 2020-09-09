GALT — A few big changes are underway at Galt City Hall, as two new faces have been chosen to lead departments and one will be saying good-bye.
Galt Police Chief Tod Sockman told the Galt City Council at a recent meeting that he would be retiring, effective Nov. 8. The City of Galt made its official announcement Tuesday.
“After 33 years of public service, I just decided it was time,” Sockman said Tuesday. “I’ve had a really great career, and I’ve been enforcing laws for so long, I knew it was time.”
Sockman was selected as the department’s chief in 2016, replacing William Bowen, who retired that year.
Prior to being selected chief, Sockman served 18 years with the West Sacramento Police Department, starting as a patrol officer in 1997. He earned the rank of lieutenant by the time he left that department for Galt. He had previously served 10 years with security police in the U.S. Air Force.
After his departure from the Galt department, Sockman said he will explore his options.
“I’m just going to go out and see what’s out there,” he said. “I like to tell people that I’m going to quietly ride into the sunset.”
The city said Sockman’s efforts in Galt have focused on creating a robust community outreach and social media program to strengthen the police department’s connection with the residents.
During his tenure, the department was deployed to major critical incidents in Northern California; created an enhanced training, recruitment and retention program; oversaw the procurement of a new patrol fleet, new uniforms and new equipment; and has fostered the best community-police relationship in the nation, the city said.
Of his time in Galt, Sockman said he was most proud of strengthening a community that had already been working well together before his arrival.
“The thing I’m happiest about is going to community events, speaking to groups and working with them to build on their strengths,” he said. “There’s a real sense of community here in Galt, and because of that community, we’re all stronger. The energy level here will no doubt continue after I’m gone. It’s just what we do here in Galt.”
One of the accomplishments he was proud to oversee has been improving community outreach with citizens, stating Galt’s efforts were second to none that he would be more than happily compare to any other department in the nation.
He highlighted the department’s social media outreach, of which ideas were thought up by a team made up of employees from all divisions in the police department.
He also was proud of the department’s K9 unit, which last year took the top dog spot in the Western States Police Canine Association Trials.
Sockman said what he will miss most about working in law enforcement is the people.
“I’m going to miss the camaraderie, miss relationships,” he said. “There have been so many fantastic people here. We have great lieutenants ready to be sergeants, great managers ready to be supervisors. Everybody is ready to take the next step up and work together as a team.”
Sockman has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice management, graduated from the FBI National Academy and received a graduate certificate of achievement with a concentration in homeland security from the University of Virginia. He served on the Board of Directors for the California Police Chiefs Association, as well as the Central Sierra Police Chiefs Association.
“Chief Sockman has been a tremendous leader during his tenure in Galt,” Mayor Paul Sandhu said in a media statement Tuesday. “He will be sorely missed by the residents in this community, but I know he is looking forward to spending more time with his family and seeing what new opportunities exist for him.”
Sockman’s announcement to retire comes as the city hires a new city manager in Lorenzo Hines, Jr.
The city council approved a contract with Hines at its Aug. 4 meeting to replace Thomas Haglund, who was serving in the role on an interim basis after the departure of Eugene Palazzo in April of 2019.
Hines has worked in city, county and state for 27 years, most recently as the assistant city manager for the City of Pacifica in San Mateo County. He previously served as chief of the California Secretary of State’s Management Services Division, as well as chief financial officer for Seattle/King County Public Health.
He has also served as finance director for the cities of Edmonds, Wash., and Lynwood, Wash.
Also joining the city is Craig Hoffman, former community development director for the City of Lodi. Hoffman was named Galt’s interim community development director in August. He resigned from his position in Lodi last September.