LODI — The Lodi Chamber of Commerce will host a Sidewalk Job Fair on Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to noon in front of the chamber office located at 35 S. School St. in Lodi.
Individuals who attend the job fair are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes and dress in business attire.
For businesses looking to hire, please email Marina Narvarte at MNarvarte@LodiChamber.com to receive booth space in front of the Chamber.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi Public Library to host diabetes classes series
LODI — Lodi Public Library to host Diabetes Among Friends classes beginning Wednesday to May 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Library Community Room located at 201 W. Locust St. in Lodi.
The classes will be held over the course of five weeks and include topics that help individuals with diabetes understand their disease and how to care for their health and improve their health conditions.
The classes are being held through a collaborative effort between the public library and Adventist Health Lodi Memorial.
More information about the classes can be found online at http://library.lodi.gov
The classes will be offered with Spanish translations. Interested individuals seeking translation are encouraged to call 209-333-3044.
— Oula Miqbel
Galt event to take back prescription drugs
GALT — On Saturday April 27, the Galt Police Department will once again partner with the Drug Enforcement Administration for another National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the police department parking lot, 455 Industrial Drive. The program collects expired or no longer needed prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications, eliminating the possibility of the drugs falling to misuse.
Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient, and ecologically responsible method of prescription drug disposal and allows the department to educate the public on the potential for abuse of medications.
— Oula Miqbel
Assembly committee to hear Golden State Killer bill
SACRAMENTO – Assembly Bill 141, authored by Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove), will receive its first policy committee vote, the bill seeks to provide a mechanism in which counties can request reimbursement for costs directly related to the prosecution and defense of the Golden State Killer, Joseph DeAngelo.
DeAngelo is charged with committing 13 murders with special circumstances along with 13 kidnappings from 1974 to 1986.
DeAngelo is also suspected of committing more than 50 rapes and over 100 burglaries in California counties including Sacramento, Tulare, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Orange Counties. It is also believed DeAngelo committed crimes in Yolo, Stanislaus, Contra Costa, and San Joaquin counties.
It is expected that the Golden State Killer prosecution and defense will call over 200 witnesses, admitting evidence and exhibits numbering in the thousands.
The cost to prepare for and conduct this trial will far exceed the annual operating budgets of the prosecuting counties and public defenders offices.
— Oula Miqbel
Becerra opposes EPA power plant emissions change
SACRAMENTO – California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has joined a multistate comment letter to oppose an Environmental Protection Agency proposal undermining emission standards for power plants.
The proposal would unlawfully remove the justification for Clean Air Act regulation of mercury and air toxics emissions from coal-and oil-fired power plants.
The coalition of 21 Attorneys General and five cities and counties emphasize that individual states cannot adequately protect against dangers posed by hazardous air pollutants without a federal backstop. Failure to regulate mercury and air toxic standards could cause serious consequences – including an increase in neurological damage, cancer, and acute and chronic respiratory diseases, particularly for children and women of child-bearing age.
— Oula Miqbel