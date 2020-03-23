LODI — Despite announcements from law enforcement agencies in San Joaquin County that officers and deputies would begin enforcing state and local stay-at-home orders, some Lodi businesses deemed non-essential chose to remain open this past weekend, even as county public health announced the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 51.
San Joaquin County has also reported two deaths related to the virus, while Sacramento County reported 88 cases and four deaths as of Monday morning.
Lodians raised concern on social media sites about gyms, pizzerias, salons and the parachute center remaining open, calling business owners in violation of the shelter-in-place selfish and uncaring about the safety of the community.
“I find it maddening,” Hamdah Nassar posted. “It is the epitome of selfishness and disregard for anyone but themselves. They are not only putting their employees and customers at risk, but also their own families. I cannot imagine being so reckless. There should be a wall of shame where we can call these businesses and business owners out.”
Jenanne Bull Faust commented on the Lodinews Facebook page that it was “shameful and misguided” that businesses, especially those that foster close proximity during operating hours, are not complying with the state and county orders to close if they are not essential.
“Meanwhile so many are doing their best to adhere to the health guideline, understanding that our local community cannot handle a surge of new and sudden (COVID-19) cases,” she said. “Financial hardship is going to be unavoidable for most of us. Therefore by ignoring good sense, these businesses are carelessly or perhaps unwittingly adding to the potential death toll. Whether it is legally enforceable or not is irrelevant when all advice points towards it being the right action to take.”
One business that remained open over the weekend was Fitness Works Lodi. In a letter dated March 20, the gym stated it would remain open to members requiring “essential health care services, whether mental or physical.” However, members without essential health care needs would not be allowed inside, the letter said.
Fitness Works stated it was connected to the Veterans Administration to “serve the needs of veterans with physical disabilities for free as an alternative resource,” adding it had consulted a labor law attorney to review its liability.
In addition, the gym said guidelines were set in place that included limiting the allow members to 40 at a time, adding sanitation bottles throughout the gym, and reserving the right to deny entry to members exhibiting symptoms of illness, such as coughing or difficulty breathing.
On Saturday night, owner John Bubica posted the gym would be closed Sunday and Monday.
“Fitness works will be meeting with the county board of supervisors to review our eligibility to continue serving those with medical needs with access to the gym,” he posted.
Also remaining open was the Lodi Parachute Center in Acampo according to some residents. Owner Bill Dause hung up as he was being asked as to why he chose to remain open.
Residents reported seeing several people dining on the outdoor tables at Woodbridge Pizzeria on North Lower Sacramento Road, people drinking at the Woodside Crossing bar, as well as a social media posts from Salon Envy stating it was closed but still taking appointments.
Woodbridge Pizzeria and Woodbridge Crossing both posted on their Facebook pages that only curb-side takeaway and takeout orders were being offered Monday.
Nicole Winans, owner of Salon Envy posted on social media that the business is closed, but she and the other stylists from the School Street location would only be making house calls.
Joel Flynn, owner of Pure Form PFT, shares his 429 W. Lockeford St. building with Fitness Works, and said he closed a week ago. However, Flynn is conducting live-streaming workouts with his members at 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on a daily basis.
He also conducts a kids’ workout at 11 a.m. for youngsters at home due to school closures.
“It was a tough thing, and a tough decision to close the doors,” he said. “But I wanted to continue providing exercise and fitness to the community.”
Theresa Delp, owner of R. Delp Photography, commented on the News-Sentinel’s Facebook page that she, too, closed her business down.
“I am offering gift cards at half my normal rate. But not going out to do photography,” she commented. “And seeing other business stay open or talk about how they think it’s not fair makes me mad. Yes, it’s not fair that we all are losing out on money. However all lives matter. And I’d rather lose money now and have my life and the lives of my family and friends than the money I’m missing out on.”
On Saturday, the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services and Dr. Maggie Park, the county’s Public Health Officer, issued a new order for all residents to stay at home except for essential business.
Residents are allowed to leave their homes to pick up food, medical supplies or medicine, care for family members, take pets on walks, or exercise outside, but should not gather in groups or be within six feet of other people, the county has said.
Failure to comply with the new order is a misdemeanor punishable by fine, imprisonment or both.
Lodi Police Department officials on Sunday night said they had not cited anyone, but were focused on educating as many business as they could about the new orders.
The county’s shelter-in-place order Saturday came just a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order.
Under Newsom’s order, businesses that are not considered essential — including bars and nightclubs, dine-in restaurants, gyms and fitness centers, event centers, entertainment venues, hair and nail salons, and others — are ordered to close.
Ben Toman-Sager commented on the News-Sentinel’s Facebook page that he thinks the panic over coronavirus is being blown out of proportion.
“There are other illnesses that are infecting more people, more quickly and they jump on the coronavirus,” he said. “What about bird flu, swine flu, zika, ecoli, Ebola, and the list goes on. The ‘standard’ flu is infecting more and killing more from all age groups, but we don't lock down for that. And neither should we.”
However, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease, has publicly stated that COVID-19 is 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu.
In addition, the seasonal flu kills about .1% of those infected, while coronavirus is estimated to kill at least 1% of the infected population, according to the CDC.
Adenna Dwyer Streyle commented on the Lodinews Facebook page that although she would face a financial burden closing her small business, she understood why it was necessary.
“Having others continue to work past the recommendation to close and even now that it’s more than just a suggestion, is infuriating,” she said. “No one wants big government or more regulations, but they are trying to save all of us. It’s a much bigger issue than that.”
Lodi Living Editor K. Cathey and Lodi News-Sentinel Chief Photographer Bea Ahbeck contributed to this report.