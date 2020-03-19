The State of California is currently under the Gov. Gavin Newsom’s declaration of a public health emergency due to the COVID-19 Virus. Whenever federal, state, or local authorities declare a state of emergency, it is unlawful to raise prices for essential consumer goods and services by more than 10% of the existing prices immediately prior to the declaration of emergency.
California Penal Code Section 396 makes violations of this rule punishable criminally or civilly with up to one year in the county jail and a fine of up to $10,000, or a civil penalty of up to $2,500 per violation.
The statute defines essential consumer goods and services broadly, including but not limited to medical supplies, emergency supplies, food, fuel, lodging, transportation, pet food, repair services, construction services, building materials and housing rental prices.
Complaints regarding price gouging can be filed with the District Attorney’s Office Consumer Protection Division at www.tinyurl.com/calfraudreport.
County supes close meetings to public
Citing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order N-29-20 issued Wednesday, the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors announced that its chambers will be closed to the public during meetings, effective immediately.
In his latest executive order, Newsom has waived certain requirements of the Brown Act relating to public attendance of civic meetings.
The public can watch board meetings online at sanjoaquincountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens.default.aspx, or at www.tinyurl.com/sjsupesmtg.
Public comments can be emailed to cobrecords@sjgov.org. Comments made on YouTube will not be considered part of the board’s official record and will not be shared with supervisors.
San Joaquin Partnership closed; offering lunch to kids
In response to the continuing concern of COVID-19, the San Joaquin Partnership is following guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce the risk to staff, partners and visitors.
As part of those efforts, the partnership’s office will be closed to the public starting Thursday. Staff will conduct all meetings via phone or on virtual meeting platforms.
To help ease the economic impact of the pandemic, the San Joaquin Partnership has joined with Visit Stockton to offer free meals to children in Lathrop, Manteca, Lodi, and Stockton. Meals are available through the San Joaquin County Office of Education one.Program. Meal pickup is available for any child 18 and younger while schools are closed and classes are canceled.
For more information, visit www.sanjoaquinusa.org.
United Way creates financial response team to COVID-19
United Way Worldwide announced that it has established the COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund to support communities affected by COVID-19.
Donations from the fund will help the most vulnerable populations receive critical financial and social service support during this global crisis.
For more information, visit www.unitedway.org/covid19 or call 209-469-6980.
American Legion Post 22 reducing hours
The American Legion Post 22 office hours will be reduced in an effort to protect its members and the citizens of our community by following public health officials recommendations.
Effective immediately, the office will be open Wednesday and Friday afternoons from 1 to 4 p.m. for essential services only.
If you have an emergency and need immediate service, please leave a message at 209-368-1420. Someone will check messages daily and call you right back.
LOEL Center phone number correction
Tracy L. Williams, president and CEO of the LOEL Center, is reaching out to suddenly homebound seniors in Lodi. She’s gathered a group of volunteers — community leaders, city staff, and members of service organizations like the Kiwanis Club, Rotary clubs and Lodi Community Foundation — to run errands for local seniors, including picking up medication or groceries.
“We just want to help seniors, even ones we don’t connect to all the time,” Williams said.
The LOEL Center also calls a list of seniors each day to check in and ensure they’re still doing well and don’t need any help. Any senior who wants to be added to the list, or who needs help with picking up medications or shopping, can call the LOEL Center and leave a message at 209-369-1591.
This phone number was incorrect in a story in Wednesday’s edition of the News-Sentinel.
Rep. McNerney cancels congressional art competition
As schools transition to distance learning in an effort to reduce exposure to and spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, Congressman Jerry McNerney has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Congressional Art Competition for California’s 9th Congressional District.
Parkwest Casinos close until at least April 1
Parkwest Casinos has closed all of its card rooms, including the Lodi location, through at least April 1. Team members will be paid for their scheduled work hours from March 18 to April 1, and they will continue to receive health benefits.
Lodi GrapeLine reduces service
Beginning Thursday, March 19, City of Lodi GrapeLine transit operations, including ADA VineLine/Dial-A-Ride, will be limited from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily until further notice. The service reduction is intended to reduce the risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus while recognizing the needs of those in our community who rely on public transportation.
The lobby of the Lodi Transit Station at 24 S. Sacramento St. is closed to the public until further notice.
The Lodi Transit Division will follow all CDC guidelines. Surfaces on all buses will be sanitized three times a day, and bus operators and customer service representatives will be equipped with hand sanitizer. However, passengers are warned that these steps cannot guarantee buses are free of infectious disease.
The City of Lodi asks that riders use the buses for essential purposes only, such as traveling to and from work, seeking medical treatment or caring for a dependent.
ACE trains see service changes
As the state and the counties along the Altamont Corridor Express implement restrictions on non-essential travel, the train service is making operational adjustments.
- Saturday service is suspended beginning March 21.
- Train sizes will be reduced, while still allowing for safe spacing of passengers under CDC guidelines.
- ACE trains 07 and 10, which currently carry fewer than 40 riders, will be suspended starting March 23. The shuttle service for these trains will also be suspended.
ACE will continue operating its remaining three round-trips on their regular schedule.
Valley Air District closing office to public
In an effort to keep employees and stakeholders healthy, and to slow and prevent transmission of the coronvirus, the Valley District Air offices will not be physically accessible to members of the public. The district continues to remain operational and accessible by phone and email, with all essential services available to residents, businesses, and other stakeholders. As the situation evolves, the district will continue to provide updates.
The district is taking the following precautionary steps:
- District staff remain available by phone, either via your district contacts directly or the district’s general phone number for your area: 209-557-6400
- All public meetings will be rescheduling or held by teleconference or video-teleconference.
- All public hearings will be webcast, with no option for the public to attend in person. The district will provide alternative methods to provide comments (generally by email or by phone) for all such meetings.
If you run a small business and need assistance, the District’s Small Business Assistance office remains operational. Call 209-557-6446.
If you have an air pollution complaint, call 800-281-7003.
If you have questions about emission reduction incentive grants, or the status of pending grant applications, call 559-230-5858.
SMUD closing offices
In response to the escalating concerns about public safety and the coronavirus pandemic, SMUD is closing all buildings to the public and will handle all customer business online at SMUD.org and via phone channels. SMUD buildings will be closed to the public, all SMUD outage response levels remain unchanged and all functions necessary to run the power system will operate as normal.
The building closures are effective immediately through at least April 17 and include SMUD’s Customer Service Center and lobby at 6301 S St., Headquarters building and East Campus-Operations Center.
Friends of Sacramento Library closing Book Den store
The Friends of the Sacramento Public Library has announced that it is closing its Book Den store effective today for an indefinite period and canceling its regular monthly warehouse book sale at the Book Den site on Saturday, April 4 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
For more information, email bookden@saclibfriends.org.
San Joaquin County assessor-recorder to close offices to public
San Joaquin County announced the Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk’s offices are closing to the public, effective immediately, and will continue to provide services via telephone, email and mail.
The office is closing to the public and providing limited services by appointment. The department will evaluate business strategies on a daily basis.
Services that the department will continue to provide include the following:
- Real Estate: The office will continue uninterrupted electronic recording. Real estate recording transactions are suspended for walk-in customers. Customers are encouraged to submit documents through title companies who can submit them electronically. The office will also process documents received through the mail.
- Birth, death, and marriage records requests: Vital records (birth, death, and marriage records) submitted online through the Vitalchek service (www.vitalchek.com), as well as requests submitted through the mail will be processed. Completed requests will be returned by mail.
- Business filings and official record purchases: Filings or requests submitted through the mail will be processed. Completed filings or requests will be returned by mail.
- Telephone calls and emails: Telephone calls, voicemails and emails may be answered based on availability of staff.
For more information, visit www.sjgov.org/department/assr_rec/default.
San Joaquin County treasurer-tax collector office closed to public
Due to public health concerns and to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office will close to the public until further notice.
We encourage payment of property taxes online, by phone, or by mail. To make a payment online or view payment status, visit www.sjcttc.org. To pay by phone, please call 866-954-1829. Payments by check or money order may be mailed to SJC TTC, P.O Box 2169, Stockton, CA 95201-2169.
Treasurer-Tax Collector staff members will be available by phone, mail, and email to serve the public. Call 209-468-2133, fax 209-468-2158 or email tax@sjgov.org.
