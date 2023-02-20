Family seeks public's help to find Jacob VanZant, last seen in Downtown Lodi

Friends and family are asking for the public's help in locating a man who left Downtown Lodi last week and never returned home.
Jacob VanZant was last seen eating at Shangri La Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 17.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you do not have a current print subscription to the Lodi News-Sentinel, but want to view unlimited articles for the month, please choose this option.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 month
|$14.00
|for 30 days
|3 months
|$39.00
|for 91 days
|6 months
|$72.00
|for 182 days
|1 year
|$132.00
|for 365 days
If you do not have a current print subscription to the Lodi News-Sentinel, but want to view articles for the day, please choose this option.
Friends and family are asking for the public's help in locating a man who left Downtown Lodi last week and never returned home.
Jacob VanZant was last seen eating at Shangri La Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 17.
The 24-year-old Stockton man was supposed to pick his girlfriend up from her job after eating, but she and his mother said he never arrived.
"He's a great kid," Joanna VanZant said. "He's never been in any trouble. This is so unlike him. We can't imagine where he'd be."
Joanna VanZant said her son works at Pacific Coast Producers, and typically eats at Shangri La after work before heading to Stockton.
She said investigators searched his credit card transactions from last Friday, and discovered Jacob purchased gasoline at the Costco at Reynolds Ranch before dinner.
Camera footage from the restaurant that night shows nothing out of the ordinary, she said.
"I guess he didn't have his credit card with him to pay for his meal," Joanna VanZant said. "He explained the situation to the restaurant, and he said he'd come back with some sort of payment. They said that was okay because they know him pretty well. I think he went back to Costco to look for the card."
Joanna VanZant said her son's car — a 2004 white Honda Pilot — has not been captured on various surveillance cameras traveling along Lodi city streets that night.
Jacob VanZant was last seen leaving Shangri La at 7:30 p.m. wearing a black-hooded sweater, dark-colored jeans and black boots. He stands about 5-feet, 11-inches tall and has dark brown hair and eyes.
His vehicle's license plate is 5JBC311.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Kristina Deanda at Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727. Reference case number 23-1088 when calling.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news alerts? Sign up now!
Would you like to receive our daily news headlines? Sign up now!
Would you like to receive our daily sports headlines? Sign up now!
Want to check out the digital edition of Lodi News-Sentinel?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.