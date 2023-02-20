Family seeks public's help to find Jacob VanZant, last seen in Downtown Lodi

Jacob VanZant was last seen eating at Shangri La Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. (Nor-Cal Alliance for the Missing)

Friends and family are asking for the public's help in locating a man who left Downtown Lodi last week and never returned home.

Jacob VanZant was last seen eating at Shangri La Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 17.