The Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services staff is seeking public input as they revive the playground space at Beckman Park.
Following the passage of Measure L — a half-cent sales tax increase that would go into Lodi's general fund — the city has appropriated $230,000 to revitalize the park.
On Thursday night, parks staff hosted a community meeting at the Beckman Park Playground site, 1426 W. Century Blvd. Lodi, to get feedback from residents in the neighborhood.
“We hand-delivered fliers through the neighborhood and we tried to schedule it so it would be after work hours,” Parks Director Jeff Hood said. “We want to gauge the interest of the community, and see what they would like there.”
Parks staff have proposed replacing the playground structure that was removed in 2004 — after it began deteriorating, and was deemed unsafe for children to play on — with a new playground, according to Hood.
While the park itself lacks a proper play structure there are two parks near Beckman Park with playgrounds; Century Meadows Park, 1833 Lexington Drive, west of Beckman Park and English Oaks Park — which is having its’ playground replaced — East of Beckman Park.
Parks staff have also proposed a unique fitness space that could be utilized by adults and teenagers in the community.
“There is a high school close by, and there isn’t a park geared towards teenagers and adults,” Hood said. “If the community decides they would want something like that, the park will have fitness structures or a CrossFit style (free form) exercise space.”
Once a decision on the park has been made, parks staff will take the plans to the Parks and Recreation Commission, before seeking approval from the Lodi City Council.
“We would like to have it completed by the end of the fiscal year, which would be by June next year,” he said.
Hood says he is optimistic about the timeline, however, other projects could skew the timeline.
“If we are successful in getting approval by Oct. 1, we can go out to bid and have the equipment ordered by the end of 2019, and begin construction a little ways into the new year,” he said.