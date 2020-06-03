Local mothers Kimberly Curfman and Stefanie Engelmann said the recent acts of violence and racism against African Americans across the country broke their hearts.
Seeing video footage of George Floyd die while in the custody of four Minneapolis Police Department officers, as well as footage of Christian Cooper being harassed by a white woman in Central Park, made the two women want to show the Lodi community that it was time to speak put against racial injustice.
The pair held a demonstration in front of the Lodi Police Department Wednesday morning, not only to draw attention to the incidents against African Americans, but to show their support for local law enforcement during a period of national unrest.
Curfman said while she has been an activist for several years, the Floyd and Cooper incidents were the final straw.
“I know we’ve seen white people calling the police on black people before, we’ve heard about it,” she said. But it was a blatant... in the video, she actually says it.”
Curfman was speaking about the viral video of Christian Cooper, a black man who asked Amy Cooper to leash her dog in Central Park. When Christian Cooper began recording her not following park rules, Amy Cooper called New York City Police and claimed her life was being threatened.
Christian Cooper stopped recording when Amy Cooper leashed the dog, and when officers arrived in scene, both of them were gone. Amy Cooper has since lost her job in finance, and she returned the dog to the shelter from which it was obtained.
“(Racism) does happen,” Curfman said. “And then with the murder of George Floyd and the video of that, his last words were ‘I can’t breathe, and he’s calling for his mom, who passed away. As a mother myself, it broke me. I couldn’t imagine my own kids going through something like that. And being a white woman, I want to use my privilege to raise them up.”
Wednesday’s demonstration was more about having the local community come together in a show of unity, Engelmann said, adding she wholeheartedly supports the Lodi Police Department.
“(Holding this demonstration at) the police station, for me, was because there’s brutality happening in retaliation against police as well,” she said. “You can’t take an eye for an eye. Hate doesn’t combat hate, and love is the only thing that can combat that.”
Like Curfman, Engelmann said seeing the reports of Floyd and Christian Cooper made her want to change the kind of world in which her children would grow up.
“I want better for them, and I don’t want them to have to deal with the racial injustices with their friends,” she said. “I just want them to be aware, and I want to do better by them for our future.”
Sandra Vargas, a member of the Breakthrough Project and Lodi Improvement Committee, said while she has not seen any acts of violence against people of color committed by local law enforcement officers, she has seen discrimination in the community.
However, she said she attended Wednesday’s event to let Lodi police know she still supports their efforts to keep the city safe.
“I not only wanted to show support for the police department, but to show our youth that it is okay to speak up,” she said. “I am here to let them know I am with them. I am also listening and I’m here to protect them in any way that I can, and just do that. Give the opportunity to the leaders of this community to show support for everything, of peace and love.”
Vargas said the Latin community can relate to what has happened to Floyd, Christian Cooper, Ahmed Arbery and the several other African American men who have been killed either in hate crimes or while in police custody.
“The Latin community is afraid, because some of them are here undocumented,” she said. “They’re afraid of going to the hospital in case they’re sick, and also some of them have family back home in Mexico, some of them have died, and the fact they can not go back and see them... all of that gets to you.”
Reverend Nelson Rabell of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church provided a personal example of how members of the Latin and Hispanic communities fear for their safety.
He said when his son and daughter received their drivers licenses, he had to tell them to keep their hands on the steering wheel and not make any sudden movements when they encounter a police officer.
It’s a discussion all people of color have to have with their children, friends and family, he said.
Rabell added he was happy to know that Lodi officers are not trained to do what their counterparts in Minneapolis did to Floyd, but urged the local department to continue having conversations with the community it serves.
“As a Lutheran, we respect and we honor the authority,” he said. “That’s one of the tenets of the Lutheran reformation. But at the same time, authority is not absolute in the sense that it needs to be renewed and it needs to be reformed when it does something that hurts the community. I would encourage you, lovingly, to continue having conversations with us. With everyone, with the people of color, so that we can start to understand each other more. We want a safe community, but we also want the police to be our ally.”
Tyler Evans is a former Lodi resident now living in Santa Cruz. He was unaware a demonstration would be happening, but said when he drove by, he wanted to get out and join the discussion.
Evans said he grew up in a law enforcement family, and was disgusted with the way some of his relatives would describe those in custody who were not white.
He said it did not make him comfortable to know there were people on the streets who have the final word on who is incarcerated, or if they live or die.
“We have black people in this town, we have brown people in this town, he have Asian people in this town,” he said. “There is culture in this town. But for years and years and years, it is a strong white presence in this town. That has to be understood by white people. If you don’t understand that, you cannot have empathy.”
Evans urged those in attendance to listen to each other more, interact in the community, and get to know people from different backgrounds, races or ethnicities.
“There has to be solidarity with the community,” he said. “Maybe this town has never understood how to have solidarity. And that troubles me deeply. What are we doing to make friends, what are we doing to get the know the stories of people that are not white in this town? I’m looking at a certain demographic. And I’m guilty as well. There’s growth for all of us.”
Lodi Police Chief Sierra Brucia said Wednesday’s event was what a demonstration was supposed to be. He told those in attendance the department is preparing for Sunday’s event on the northwest corner of South Lower Sacramento Road and West Kettleman Lane, and that it shouldn’t be any different.
“We do have a plan for Sunday, we don’t anticipate anything,” he said. “But it might take us a few minutes to get a few extra resources here (if something does happen). But we have good officers, we have a good plan, and we have a lot of people who are willing to support us.”
Brucia said the department is in contact with Sunday’s organizers to make sure the demonstration remains peaceful.
Organizer Bobbi Owens said the idea of Sunday’s demonstration is to start a conversation and not ignore issues regarding race across the country.
She also wants the community to know she and the police department are taking every step to ensure the event is not marred by violence or looting, as has happened in cities across the country, including Sacramento, Stockton, Manteca and Modesto.
“I love law enforcement, it’s just unfortunate that these situations keep happening without enough consequence or dialogue,” she said. “I also love my country, it’s just disappointing to see not only police brutality, but looting and rioting. My goal with this protest is to promote organizations to donate to and hopefully help the black community as much as we can. Our country should embrace its abundance of diversity. Our country wouldn’t be where it is today if it weren’t for protesting and change. There will always be a need for change until we start listening to marginalized voices.”
Owens noted that the protest will not be taking place in the Lowe’s parking lot, but at the nearby corner where Open Lodi held its demonstration last month to protest state and county stay-at-home orders.
The demonstration will begin at 10 a.m., and last for about an hour, she said. Attendees are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing, and alcohol will not be allowed. Water will be provided.
“I think a lot of people in Lodi think because we’re not part of the black community, that what is happening around the nation isn’t our business,” she said. “That’s not how I was raised. If you were a kid and saw another kid getting beat up, would you say something or walk away? It’s the same concept. If you go to church you’re taught to ‘love thy neighbor,’ and that’s what we should be doing.”