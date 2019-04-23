Mother Nature gifted local wine grape growers a record-breaking harvest in 2018.
The annual Grape Crush report was released last week, and Lodi’s region — Crush District 11— saw the most bountiful harvest with 850,686 tons crushed, a 14.4 percent increase from 2017.
Lodi’s district covers San Joaquin County north of Highway 4 and Sacramento County south of Highway 50. It is one of 17 such districts in the state.
Lodi Wine Grape Commissioner Stuart Spencer said the historic crop yield was in large part the result of a cooperative climate.
However, the average price per ton of all varieties did see a decline from $626.83 in 2017 to $604.45 in 2018, according to Spencer.
The overall statewide crush was 4.28 million tons, a 7.7 percent increase from 2017, but slightly less than was projected and less than 2013, which saw a harvest of 4.7 million tons for California.
Wine grapes are among the leading cash crops in San Joaquin County. In 2014, grapes were the fourth most-valuable farm product for the county with an estimated value of $481 million. The crop now has an estimated value of $500 million.
The leading grape variety in California was Chardonnay, which accounted for 15.8 percent of the total yield. The 127,000 tons of Chardonnay crushed was a 14.6 increase over 2017.
The second-leading varietal in California was Cabernet Sauvignon, which yielded 15.1 percent of the total crush. Cabernet Sauvignon, which makes up 31 percent of all red grapes in Lodi, is now Lodi’s leading variety, with 198,838 tons crushed, a 21.4 percent increase from 2017.
“We are still known as a Zinfandel region but there is a growing market demand for Cabernet Sauvignon,” Spencer Said.
Zinfandel accounted for 8.6 percent of the total California yield and had a tonnage increase of 9 percent with 135,000 tons crushed.
Despite the noted increases found in the state’s annual grape crush report, there are worries over the stagnant trends in wine sales, with U.S. wine shipments reportedly increasing by just 1 percent in 2018.
“We are adapting to the tastes and preferences of our market consumers, and working to make Lodi a leading wine region,” Spencer said.