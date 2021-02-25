STOCKTON — San Joaquin County supervisors on Tuesday were pleased with a five-year plan designed to improve Micke Grove Zoo and make it more attractive to visitors.
Marcia Cunningham, director of the San Joaquin Office of Emergency Services, and Judy Vasbinder, San Joaquin County Parks administrator, presented the plan, which outlines infrastructure needs, exhibit and guest experience improvements, as well as an increased revenue strategy.
Top priorities within the first year of the plan include a new electrical engineering system, identifying exhibit standards, implementing short-term means for guest to buy refreshments, identifying ways to attract a new partnership, identify food and shopping opportunities, and identifying standards that would accommodate accreditation.
Vasbinder said developing a new electrical engineering system at the zoo is already underway.
Board vice chairman Chuck Winn, who represents Lodi’s fourth supervisoral district, said zoo improvements, as well as overall improvements to Micke Grove Regional Park, have been discussed for years.
While he appreciated the analysis presented Tuesday, Winn said he hoped future discussion could touch on what kind of zoo staff would like to develop.
“I know we’ve talked about the potential retail benefit of parks and generating funds for parks itself,” he said. “The other aspect is, you didn’t talk about what kind of zoo we’re going to have, whether it’s an indigenous or exotic type, and that’s okay. Because I believe that, especially watching various ag events with our youth ... children especially who have been raised in inner city, they don’t care. An animal is an animal, whether its a cow or a sheepdog.”
Cunningham said moving through the objectives and strategies of the five-year plan will ultimately help define what kind of zoo Micke Grove will be.
“We’ve started to move away from the exotic (animals),” she said. “Right now we have a skunk and a possum. Taking this holistic view and looking at all these pieces is how we can formulate a comeback and specifically address is it a sanctuary accreditation, is it (part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums), or are there other opportunities where we can leverage revenue with a strong partner or tax measure.”
Robert Rickman, who represents Tracy and the county’s fifth supervisoral district, questioned why potential revenue-generating possibilities like a strong partnership or obtaining grant funds were not higher on the plan’s priority list.
Vasbinder said that if the zoo’s infrastructure or exhibits were not up to specific standards first, it is difficult to convince a sponsor to support the facility.
“There are certain standards exhibits must meet, and there are certain standards zookeepers must have for experience,” she said. “That’s what’s been missing a lot at the zoo, are very specific standards. And we’re talking visual standards, including exhibit standards. Once we get to those and we have it written down, we can offer (partners) what (the zoo) is going to look like, then we can start looking for sponsorships.”
Chairman Tom Patti, who represents the western part of the county in the third supervisoral district, suggested staff pursue a ballot measure in the future that would fund zoo improvements.
He said the zoo could also benefit by showcasing local, indigenous animals through interactive exhibits like those at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo.
“People love to see a show, the interaction,” he said. “You really don’t have much interaction with a possum or skunk perhaps, but there just may be something that we can enhance and earmark dollars for creating a water pool again, and what that experience could bring to the zoo.”
Vasbinder said that in recent years, the parks department revised its procedure of approving new, incoming exhibits to the zoo by considering an animal’s age and health, as well as what would make it a unique draw for guests
“That is one of the justifications, when as parks administrator, I say yes to an animal, that is part of (the process),” she said. “What is the draw? Is it something local, is it something educational? That’s how we got the skunk and possum. We have taken those types of approaches for the future of Micke Grove Zoo.”
When the zoo was able to reopen under red tier guidelines of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy in October, staff introduced Oliver, a rehabilitating skunk from San Diego.
The animal had been attacked by a predator, suffering brain damage and some vision deficiencies. Animal activists in Southern California thought Oliver would have a better chance to rehabilitate in Lodi.
Tuesday’s presentation is part of a response to a 2019 San Joaquin County Civil Grand Jury report that investigated claims that parks and recreation trust funds were being depleted, as well as complaints of inadequate staffing and funding at the zoo.
The civil grand jury asked the county to present what it envisions for the zoo over the next five years by March 31, 2021.
“I’m a big fan of Micke Grove,” Rickman said. “I know when I was a kid and had birthday parties there, catching bullfrogs with my dad, now my daughters. I don’t know if it’s allowed, but we’ve done it. I would love to see it be as successful as it can.”