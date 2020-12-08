LODI — At 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Lodi police officers responded to a report of a large altercation in the 900 block of South Garfield Street.
Upon arrival, officers learned that one person had been stabbed, and they located him in the 400 block of East Vince Street, the Lodi Police Department said.
The victim, a 28-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Santa Claus is coming to Lodi
LODI — The North Pole’s most famous resident is paying a visit to the Lodi this month, and the Lodi Fire Department will be driving him around town.
Santa and his helpers will be out and about starting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14 through Thursday, Dec. 17, and on Monday, Dec. 21 and Tuesday, Dec. 22.
To view neighborhood-specific dates and maps, go to www.facebook.com and search “Lodi Fire Dept” to find the department’s Facebook page.
Follow Santa’s visits live at arcg.is/5TWzy.
— K. Cathey
San Joaquin County to distribute food
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The San Joaquin County Human Services Agency’s Food For You Program will be distributing food at 20 different locations throughout the county to eligible residents. Items include shelf-stable canned vegetables, fruit, meat, and dry foods such as rice or pasta.
Food will be provided to residents who can affirm their total monthly income is no more than $2,498.83 for one person, $3,376.17 for two people; $4,253.50 for three people; $5,130.83 for four people; $6,008.17 for five people; and $6,885.50 for six. Add $877.33 for each additional person in the household.
Food will be distributed on Dec. 12, 17, 18 and 30 in the following locations:
- Lockeford Seventh-day Adventist Church, 19900 Elliott Road, Lockeford, from 8 to 11 a.m., serving ZIP codes 95227, 95237, 95253.
- Lodi Community Center, 415 S. Sacramento St., Lodi from 8:30 to 11 a.m., serving ZIP codes 95240, 95241, 95242, 95220, 95632.
- Thornton Community Center, 26675 N. Sacramento Blvd., Thornton, from noon to 2 p.m., serving ZIP Codes 95686.
- Woodbridge Missionary Baptist Church, 673 Woodbridge Road, Woodbridge, from 10 to 11 a.m., serving ZIP Code 95258.
— Wes Bowers
McNerney to host online career workshop
STOCKTON — Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, has announced a collaborative event with the software company Salesforce to help constituents learn in-demand skills and expand employment opportunities.
The workshop will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, using the Salesforce learning platform Trailhead, online at www.tinyurl.com/mcnerney-trailhead.
— Wes Bowers