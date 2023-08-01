One of the oldest wineries in California has new owners, a new name, and even some new offerings.
Fred Weibel Jr., owner of Weibel Family Winery, announced Monday that after much thought and reflection, he has decided to sell the company.
Weibel, who has carried on his family’s century-old tradition for 68 years, said the sale was a bittersweet event.
Throughout these decades I have enjoyed being a productive member of the wine and grape growing industry and bringing delicious sparkling wines to American consumers,” he said in a letter to customers, employees and vendors. “I treasure all of the wonderful friendships that were made along the way.”
The winery was purchased by Sonoma County-based Rack & Riddle, which specializes in sparkling wines.
Established in Healdsburg in 2007 by industry veterans Rebecca Faust and Bruce Lundquist, the company said Monday that Weibel Family Winery will now be known as Rack & Riddle Lodi, and remain at the Weibel offices at 1 Winemaker Way in Lodi.
“Given their extensive expertise and dedication to crafting superior sparkling wines, I have decided that my legacy could not be in better hands than with Rack & Riddle and their co-founders Rebecca Faust and Bruce Lundquist,” Weibel said. “Rack & Riddle is the only company that I trust to continue what we long ago began. I feel confident that Rack & Riddle will build upon what my family created and diligently accomplished during our 100-year history, as Rack & Riddle is an organization that conducts itself fairly, ethically, and sustainably.”
The Weibel legacy began in 1937, when Rudolph and Fred, Sr. immigrated to the United States from Switzerland.
The brothers worked at Columbia Winery in Vancouver, Wash. for a year before they began making their own sparkling wine in the basement of the William Tell Hotel in San Francisco.
In 1946, the Weibels purchased 100 acres of land in Fremont’s Mission San Jose district once owned by former California Governor Leland Stanford, and began making a variety of wines including sparkling, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc.
In the early 2000s, after 50 years in Fremont, Weibel, Jr. moved operations to Lodi, and in 2014, the family opened a tasting room on School Street in 2014. The tasting room closed last year, and is now occupied by Lodi Cyclery.
Weibel said he would remain available to Rack & Riddle to assist with the transition, and that the vast majority of his employees would stay on with the new ownership team.
“With the existing Weibel staff, we look forward to bringing our collective sparkling experience to Lodi to work with you and build upon Fred’s legacy,” Faust and Lundquist said. “And what better time to start now that harvest is nearly upon us. We are grateful that Fred has graciously agreed to assist us in the transition to ensure that everything goes smoothly for customers and staff.”
The company said it recently acquired a 75,000-square-foot sparkling wine production facility in Geyserville, giving it a total of four locations and propelling it to be the top producer of sparkling wine in the county.
Rack & Riddle Lodi will be responsible for making Charmat Sparkling Wine and in-line carbonation, totaling 90,000 square feet, and includes 2.3 million gallons of cooperage, tanks as large as 62,000 gallons.
It will also have the ability to produce 1 million cases of Charmat, have a fully-automated Charmat line, and advanced lab services.
The Lodi location will be Rack & Riddle’s second-largest facility behind its Healdsburg operation, which is responsible for Méthode Champenoise and Still Wine production.
It totals 135,000 square feet in size, with tanks as large as 100,000 gallons, and has the capability to produce 1.5 million cases of Méthode Champenoise and 1.7 million cases of still wine.
“The trajectory of our business has clearly mirrored the growing demand in the United States for quality sparkling wine at all price points and methods,” Faust and Lundquist said. “We look forward to bringing our collective sparkling experience to Lodi to enhance founder Fred Weibel’s legacy. Our goal has always been to be the best of all things sparkling.”
For more information, visit rackandriddle.com.
