The City of Lodi is looking to hire a new community development director following the resignation of city planner Craig Hoffman.
The Lodi City Council approved the addition of a community development director position in substitution of a city planner during a council meeting on Sept. 4.
“The city manager has been serving as the community development director in addition to his role as the city manager for the past five years,” Deputy City Manager Andrew Keys said during the Sept. 4 city council meeting.
While having to wear many hats as Lodi’s city manager, Steve Schwabauer expressed that his ability to handle both roles was due in part to Hoffman’s remarkable work as a city planner.
“My job as director was mainly managerial and focusing on the policy elements of the position,” Schwabauer said. “I get pulled into a lot more things than a typical city manager would; from the consideration of park grants to sitting on the homeless committee and working with community development on projects.”
Schwabauer says that while the city is not hiring a city planner they are looking for a director that will be able to accommodate both positions.
The city has many employees that are cross-trained in other positions within departments in an effort to balance the budget.
The new director position was accounted for in June when the council approved the $59.6 million budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year, in addition to the full-time position of a neighborhood services manager.
“We are looking for a candidate that will be able to supervise a department and actively process applications,” Schwabauer said. “The community development director offers a particular skill set needed to manage staff while also executing a vision for what a community is meant to look like as it grows internally and externally.”
The director position was offered to Hoffman, but he declined the role.
“I feel like in the last five years and eight months, I have done a lot. The City of Lodi has been very busy. I have processed over 235 applications, I have entitled a great deal of the community,” Hoffman said. “It is time to pass the torch to the next person that can take this community to the next level.”
Schwabauer received approval from council to enter in a service agreement with Avery and Associates, a staffing firm based out of Los Gatos, to aid in the recruitment process for a community development director. The cost to retain the services of the staffing firm is $24,900.
“I want to make sure there is a transparent process, and that we advertise the position so that anyone in the community with the skills needed to serve as a community director is given a fair opportunity to apply,” Schwabauer said.
Hoffman stated he will remain on staff until mid to late October.