LODI — The City of Lodi announced Monday that it has stopped collecting its business license tax and will issue refunds for all payments made in the last 12 months.
City staff and the Lodi City Council found that the business license tax ordinance was adopted in 1995 and therefore fell within a window of retroactivity of 1996’s Proposition 218.
That means voter approval is required to continue collecting the tax, the city said.
Refunds will be mailed to businesses at their addresses in the city’s records within the next 60 days. Any business that received a business license tax bill or inquiry from the City’s contractor, HdL, does not need to pay or respond to it.
Lodi High band, color guard to hold spaghetti dinner
LODI — The Lodi High School Honor Band and Color Guard will hold a spaghetti fundraiser dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Lodi Moose Lodge, 3824 E. Woodbridge Road, Acampo.
Homemade spaghetti will be available for dine-in or curbside pickup, and meals will also include a dinner roll, salad, dessert and a drink. Dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m., and raffles, including a 50/50 cash raffle, will be held at 7 p.m.
Proceeds will help the band and color guard with uniform cleaning, competition entry fees and more.
Tickets are $10 for adults or $5 for children 10 and younger. To make a reservation or for more information, call Robin Diaz at 209-712-2324.
Lockeford MAC to meet Thursday
LOCKEFORD — The Lockeford Municipal Advisory Council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Lockeford Community Center, 19258 N. Jack Tone Road.
Lockeford Community Center to host vendor fair
LOCKEFORD — A Park Vendor Fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Lockeford Community Center, 19258 N. Jack Tone Road.
Vendors will be offering crafts, jewelry, olive oils, candles and books, among other items.
