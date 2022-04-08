Nearly three dozen Lodi children scrambled across a small section of Hale Park Wednesday afternoon, scooping up plastic Easter eggs filled with goodies, but not before winning toys in a raffle and receiving a bagful of groceries provided by a Stockton church and nonprofit organization.
Oasis Cares, a food and resource relief program created by Oasis Church and the Oasis City Center of Stockton, kicked off the Easter season this week with three free community events in underserved neighborhoods with the Rock & Roll Easter EGG-xperience.
The program was in Stockton Monday and Tuesday, and spokeswoman Heather Green said Wednesday was its first venture into Lodi.
“We’ve typically done events like this all throughout Stockton,” she said “But we have found through the food distributions that we’ve been doing since COVID, a lot of our families come from Lodi. So this year, as we start to do different events like this — Easter, Christmas, Thanksgiving, even back to school — we’re going to start expanding more into Lodi because so many of our families are coming from here.”
Families lined up for registration Wednesday, and once signed in, they were given two raffle tickets and a bag filled with essential groceries such as bread, eggs, juice and produce.
After the children were treated to some singing and dancing, Oasis Cares staff read off raffle ticket numbers, giving away Star Wars models, jigsaw puzzles and princess dolls, among other toys.
“Our facility is on Hammer Lane, and students who attend there come from Lodi Unified School District,” Green said “So we’ve got a lot of families from up here and we want to make sure we include them in all of our community events. We’re huge about trying to help out in anyway we can, whether that’s food, fun, whatever it might be.”
Once all the toys were raffled off, the youngsters were divided into three age groups: 0-4 years old, 5-12, and then all the older children. Each group scoured a cordoned-off patch of Hale Park grass, filling bags and baskets with Easter eggs.
Billie Lopez, 8, began opening her eggs just as soon as she could when they were all collected. Her 4-year-old sister Janessa won a set of princess dolls during the raffle as well.
She said she could not wait to go home and play with them.
“We came out so the kids could have a good time,” mother Marina Lopez said. “We’re part of the church, and we try to teach them about God and to be kind to everybody. We’re from Stockton, so we came all the way out here. We missed the Monday and Tuesday ones because we were at the park.”
Kylie Baker, 7, of Lodi, also won a set of princess dolls, and an accompanying castle. She and her mother Priscilla Melendez attend the church, and came out Wednesday because the event was closer to home than the earlier hunts in Stockton.
“It’s awesome.” Melendez said of the event. “It’s great. The church has been so supportive of me and my family. My sister has stage 4 terminal breast cancer right now, and they’ve just really been helping us out a lot.”
Oasis City Center is the community center of Oasis Church, and provides resources and services such as faith, fitness, hunger, and education to local youth and their families.
Since its inception in 2018, the nonprofit organization has served more that 3,000 youth at its North Stockton facility. It has also provided more than 2.2M pounds of food relief to 400,000 community members since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, visit oasiscitycenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.