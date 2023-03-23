STOCKTON — A Stockton man was arraigned on 54 felony counts of insurance fraud, assault with a deadly weapon and reckless driving last week after a joint investigation by the California Department of Insurance and San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.

Eliu Canales, 43, was found to have allegedly staged collisions with unsuspecting drivers in order to collect more $35,000 in payouts from insurance companies between 2017 and 2022.