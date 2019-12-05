Animal Friends Connection is asking residents to consider adopting their pets from local shelters this holiday season.
The Humane Society estimates that over one million dogs and cats are euthanized in the United States each year, partly because too few people consider adoption when looking for a pet.
Patricia Sherman, the director and co-founder of Animal Friends Connection in Lodi, says the number of euthanized animals could be reduced dramatically if more people adopted pets instead of buying them.
“When you adopt, you save a loving animal by making them part of your family and open up shelter space for another animal that might desperately need it,” she said.
Sherman said some backyard breeders are focused on selling dogs and neglect to care for the animals properly.
“We had a breed of pups that almost died because the mother couldn’t nurse any of the pups due to a severe infection. Some breeders are not concerned with the well-being of their animals,” she said.
While Sherman is a strong advocate for animal adoptions, she encourages people choosing to purchase animals from breeders to be educated and proactive about the animal’s health.
“People should look out for things like goopy discharge around an animal's eyes, runny noses, and their skin condition,” she said.
Sherman noted that people who purchase dogs from backyard breeders need to be especially careful about parvo — a highly contagious virus that causes an infectious gastrointestinal illness in puppies and young dogs. Parvo can infect an entire litter of puppies that have not been vaccinated.
The American Kennel Society has reported that 91% of dogs that develop parvo die within 48 to 72 hours of contracting the disease.
“I encourage people that purchase animals from breeders take them to the vet as soon as possible,” Sherman said.
Animals adopted in shelters are required by law to receive vaccines and are required to be spayed or neutered.
Most shelters, including Animal Friends Connection microchip and register the animals that have been adopted.
Sherman said the adoption process at Animal Friends Connection could be more arduous than other shelters because they like to ensure that each of their animals end up in loving homes.
“We work hard to find forever homes for each of our animals. We understand that our application process can be a little more pervasive, but we want to make sure they end up with the best care possible,” Sherman said.
People that adopt from the Animal Friends Connection are required to fill out an application and are interviewed twice by two different staff members. Following the interviews, applicants are required to provide proof of homeownership or rental agreements, and photos of their property.
“We ask people to provide us with six to eight photos of their backyard fencing, doggy doors, and their screen doors, to make sure the animals can not escape from their homes,” she said.
People interested in adopting from Animal Friends Connection can call 209-365-0535, or visit their pet sanctuary at 933 S. Cherokee Lane in Lodi.