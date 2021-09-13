In previous years, Grace & Mercy Charitable Foundation’s annual golf tournament has always been able to attract an abundance of participants willing to tee off and raise funds for a good cause.
But with the fifth annual tournament scheduled for Sept. 26, founder Cheryl Francis said she has had a difficult time getting players to sign up.
“I’m just having the hardest time getting players,” she said Wednesday. “As of today, I have 12 golfers signed up, and one foursome.”
Francis said the COVID-19 pandemic has played a factor in the lack of interest this year. Last year’s tournament was canceled due to the pandemic, and plans to hold the event last spring were hindered by health and safety guidelines limiting the amount of participants that could be present on golf courses. Now that the state’s lockdowns have been lifted, Francis said she had hoped people would be more excited about coming out.
“With us, this is for our seniors program and our homeless program,” she said. “We’d need a minimum of 54 players, or 13 foursomes, to break even. But as of today, we’re going to go forward and plan to hold the tournament.”
Founded in 2010, the Grace & Mercy Charitable Foundation has been helping feed and clothe Lodi’s homeless community at its 425 N. Sacramento St. location, as well as partnering with other nonprofit organizations such as Showers of Love, to provide unhoused individuals with a place to clean and wash.
Recently, Francis said she has taken on the SOS — Serving Our Seniors program that provides 27 weekly hot meals to 70 elderly clients. The program is similar to the Great Plates program the City of Lodi enrolled in to feed local homebound seniors by partnering with local restaurants.
While Grace & Mercy Charitable Foundation was not part of the CARES Act-funded initiative, two local eateries — Julie’s Village Coffee Shop and Brick House — wanted to continue providing meals to homebound seniors.
Initially managed by the LOEL Senior Center, Francis said the agency contacted her to help with an SOS waiting list.
So Francis took on the 70 clients, and said she now has a waiting list of 10 people.
“In the last two months, we’ve been running on our volunteers,” she said. “I have a base staff of two. We could use some drivers who can deliver food in the mornings, or just more volunteers to help prepare or package food.”
Money raised from the golf tournament will help with food packaging costs, mostly, Francis said, which can be an average of $800 a week.
In addition, funds will help purchase personal protective equipment as COVID-19 continues to spread in the community, as well as the food and ingredients needed to provide meals to the unhoused and elderly.
Not only does Francis and her volunteers assist homeless and deliver 7,560 meals to seniors each month, but they provide food and clothing to Igesia de Dios at the end of each month, and civic groups from Tracy, Oakland,, Concord and Fairfield pick up food to take to their communities as well.
“More funding would put us in a very good position to do more for the community,” Francis said.
The golf tournament will be held at Oakmoore Golf Course at 3737 N. Wilson Way in Stockton. Fees are $120 per person or $400 for a foursome. Registration begins at 8 a.m. There will also be Bunco from noon to 4 p.m. for a $35 donation if guests do not want to play golf.
The day will include a continental breakfast, a swag bag, lunch and two beverages, as well as appetizers, wine and live music by DeJay Mullins, also known as the Sax Man. There will also be a raffle with prizes that include a portable ice maker, juicers, Michael Kors purses, a stay at the Lafayette Park Hotel in Contra Costa County, a a camping package consisting of a tent, coolers, a barbecue pit and a s’mores maker, among other gifts.
Reservations can be made at www.gracenmercylodi.com.
To be a sponsor, to volunteer or for questions, call 209-224-5273, or 925-864-0183.