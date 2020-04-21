A San Francisco wine advocacy organization has predicted a revenue loss of $5.94 billion for wineries and growers across the nation due to the COVID-19 pandemic and shelter-in-place orders.
The Wine Institute last week said most of the nation’s 10,000 wineries could experience revenue losses of as much as 66%, according to a new analysis from industry expert Jon Moramarco.
“Despite recent news of consumers increasing wine purchases from grocery stores and other outlets, the impact of on-premise and tasting room closures plus projected declines in direct-to-consumer sales will offset any short-term sales gains when taking into account all sales channels,” Moramarco said.
According to Moramarco’s analysis, 97% of all U.S. wineries produce less than 50,000 cases and are expected to experience annual revenue losses between 36% to 66% with smaller wineries most impacted.
In addition, wineries producing less than 5,000 cases are expected to see lost revenue of 47.5%, while wineries producing less than 1,000 cases are expected to lose 66% in revenue.
There are 6,420 wineries across the country that produce less than 1,000 cases in a year, and 2,773 that produce less than 5,000.
Stuart Spencer, executive director of the Lodi Winegrape Commission, said it is unknown how hard local wineries will be affected during the pandemic.
“Every producer is going to be different, depending on the mix of sales,” he said. “Wineries who rely on sales solely from tasting rooms will be hit particularly hard, and those who sell on-premise, such as in restaurants, will also be hit.”
However, Spencer said wineries that sell through grocery stores might actually see a growth in sales, since people are now drinking more wine as they are staying home and sheltering in place.
According to Moramarco’s analysis, off-premise sales — or through grocery and liquor stores — is projected to increase by $1.3 billion.
However, tasting room revenue could drop by $3 billion, while on-premise sales are expected to decrease by $2.5 billion. Wine grape sales may drop by $1.4 billion as well.
Stuart said Lodi winegrape growers are conducting business as usual, getting the 2020 season off to a good start, and he doesn’t anticipate another wine glut because of the pandemic.
He said while wine sales will most likely decrease, growers will still be able to sell their product.
“The largest wine companies in the world are all buying Lodi grapes,” he said. “This pandemic may actually be helping our supply situation. I’ve seen a lot of anecdotal evidence that people are drinking more wine right now.”
Since the state and county implemented shelter-in-place orders, local wineries have been adjusting to not being open to the public, Spencer said, and are coming up with ways to engage their customers such as curb-side pickup like many restaurants have done.
When the shelter in place is lifted and businesses are allowed to re-open, Spencer said the country will most likely be in a recession.
The Lodi wine industry is currently discussing best practices for re-opening when everyone is given the go-ahead to do so, he said.
He also said it was unclear if it will be business as usual when wineries do open their doors again.
“Nobody knows what’s going to happen,” he said. “We’re having discussions where we ask what (is the future) going to look like? I think there’s a segment of the population that is really scared and not likely to go out for a while. But there is also a segment of the population that is really anxious for some sort of activity.”