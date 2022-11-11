The race for the third and final open seat on the Galt City Council is heating up, with only five votes separating the third and fourth-place candidates.

Tom Silva, a Galt Joint Union Elementary School District trustee, is in third place with 1,564 votes, with incumbent Rich Lozano hot on his trail with 1,559 following the latest update from the Sacramento County Registrar's Office on Friday afternoon. The office estimates there are still more than 192,000 ballots to be processed countywide.