The race for the third and final open seat on the Galt City Council is heating up, with only five votes separating the third and fourth-place candidates.
Tom Silva, a Galt Joint Union Elementary School District trustee, is in third place with 1,564 votes, with incumbent Rich Lozano hot on his trail with 1,559 following the latest update from the Sacramento County Registrar's Office on Friday afternoon. The office estimates there are still more than 192,000 ballots to be processed countywide.
• Former Galt Mayor Lori Heuer has the lead in the Galt Union Elementary School District Area 2 race, garnering 294 votes (37%), followed by Katherine Harper (261) and Richard Estrada (232).
• In the closely watched Sacramento County Board of Supervisors race to fill the District 5 seat vacated by Don Nottoli, Pat Hume (22,391 votes, 51%) leads Jaclyn Moreno (21,210).
• In the newly drawn State Senate District 6, Republican Roger Niello, a former assemblyman, leads Democrat Paula Villeszac, garnering 51,953 votes (53%) to Villeszac's 45,228.
• Galt's Measure Q, a 1-cent general sales tax, is passing with 52% support (1,899 yes to 1,702 no). A simple majority is needed for passage.
